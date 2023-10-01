Press Release

December 19, 2023 Nueva Ecija adopted son Bong Go visits Carranglan town to give hope and support to indigents Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Congressman Jose Gay Padiernos of GP Partylist, personally assisted disadvantaged residents in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, December 19. Go and his Malasakit Team joined a relief activity at the municipal gymnasium for 888 beneficiaries. They gave away food packs, vitamins, masks, and snacks, while select beneficiaries received a bicycle, cellphone, shoes, balls for basketball and volleyball, and shirts. The beneficiaries likewise received further assistance from the government through the efforts of Cong. Padiernos. In his speech, Go expressed his gratitude towards the residents for giving him the opportunity to serve. He reassured them of his commitment to help in any way he can, stating, "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataon na ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya." Go then thanked and acknowledged the presence and contributions of several key local officials. He expressed his appreciation to Cong. Padiernos and Cong. Joseph Violago of District II of Nueva Ecija, highlighting their dedication and service to the community. He also recognized Governor Aurelio "Oyie" Umali and Vice Governor Emmanuel Umali for their efforts to improve public service delivery to their constituents. He also acknowledged Mayor Rogelio "Ogie" Abad and Vice Mayor Ricardo "Eric" Manucdoc for their local leadership in Carranglan, as well as former Mayor Mary Abad, local councilors and barangay captains, appreciating their dedication to the welfare of their constituents. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the people to prioritize their health and well-being. He mentioned that there are three Malasakit Centers in the province that they can visit if they need assistance with their hospital billing. "Mayroon na ho tayong 159 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas," he proudly announced, highlighting the nationwide impact of these centers which have assisted around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act provides for one-stop shops where particularly poor and indigent patients may conveniently avail medical assistance from agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City; and in Talavera General Hospital in Talavera town. Moreover, Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, emphasized that the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, particularly in grassroots regions, can significantly enhance the provision of public health services at the community level. He pointed out that these centers are designed to bring the government health services closer to the Filipino people. "Isinulong ko po talaga ang pagpapatayo ng mga Super Health Centers sa buong Pilipinas dahil alam ko po kung gaano kailangan na mapalapit sa tao ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," said Go. Super Health Centers offer basic health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In Nueva Ecija, Super Health Centers are located in Rizal, Cabanatuan City, San Leonardo, Sto. Domingo, Aliaga, Bongabon, Llanera, Science City of Muñoz, and Zaragoza. He also emphasized the significance of the recently enacted RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported numerous development projects in the province. Among these efforts are the construction of the Talavera National High School Amphitheater; the rehabilitation of roads in Cabiao, General Tinio, Pantabangan, Zaragoza, and Cabanatuan City; the construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa, and Cabanatuan City; the completion of the PJGMRMC in Cabanatuan City; the reconstruction of the Llanera public market; the rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and the installation of streetlights. On the same day, Go also attended the blessing of the Brgy. Puncan Gym in the town which was initiated through the support of GP Partylist and the local government.