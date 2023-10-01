Press Release

December 19, 2023 Bong Go champions youth engagement in sports during the inauguration of Barangay Puncan Gymnasium in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Committee on Sports, emphasized during the inauguration of the Puncan Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 19, the crucial role of sports in steering Filipino youth away from illegal drugs and criminal activities. Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, commended the local government and Congressman Jose Gay Padiernos of GP Partylist for initiating the project. He expressed support for their efforts of improving local infrastructure and promoting a vibrant culture grounded in sportsmanship and a healthy well-being for their constituents. "As your chairman of the Committee on Sports, gusto ko pong ilayo ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit," he urged. The inauguration of the Puncan Gymnasium, a facility dedicated to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle, stands as a testament to this vision. Go underscored the gymnasium's role not just as a physical space but as a community hub for nurturing talent, discipline, and camaraderie among the youth. In support of this cause, Go also expressed his intent to support local sports leagues and clinics as platforms for young athletes to showcase their skills and embrace the discipline of sports. The senator's call to action, "Get into sports, stay away from drugs," resonated strongly with the audience, comprising local leaders, youth, and community members. Go said that this not only encapsulates his policy approach towards youth development but also aligns with the broader national agenda of combating drug abuse and criminality championed by former president Rodrigo Duterte. Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija, then acknowledged key local leaders for their contributions to the community. He thanked Congressman Jose Gay Padiernos of GP Partylist and Congressman Joseph Violago for their service in Nueva Ecija, along with Governor Aurelio "Oyie" Umali and Vice Governor Emmanuel Umali for their leadership. Acknowledgments were also extended to Mayor Ogie Abad, Vice Mayor Ricardo Manucdoc, and former mayor Mary Abad for their roles in local development, among others. During the event, Go also distributed snacks and gift packs to barangay health workers and indigent residents present during the ceremony. Go has always been a staunch supporter of the sports community. In June 2020, Duterte signed Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) System and Main Campus. Go was an author and co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate. NAS, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country's future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a particular curriculum in sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities. It officially started its first academic year on September 13, 2021. Furthermore, he remains committed to advancing grassroots sports development through legislative initiatives such as Senate Bill No. 423, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act which he principally sponsored and is among the authors in the Senate. This proposed bill seeks to provide a platform for athletes across the nation, particularly in rural areas, to showcase their skills and compete nationally. Meanwhile, Go also supported numerous development projects in the province including the construction of the Talavera National High School Amphitheater; the rehabilitation of roads in Cabiao, General Tinio, Pantabangan, Zaragoza, and Cabanatuan City; the construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa, and Cabanatuan City; the completion of Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City; the reconstruction of the Llanera public market; the rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and the installation of streetlights. Before the event, Go also assisted struggling residents in Carranglan.