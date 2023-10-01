Press Release

December 20, 2023 Bong Go provides aid, supports rebuilding efforts of victims recovering from fire in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go spearheaded a relief activity for recovering fire victims in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday, December 20, as part of his initiative to ensure community recovery from the incident. The distribution activity was held at the Barangay Poblacion covered court where a total of 83 affected households received grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) provided housing assistance to each qualified family. "Isinulong din natin na mabigyan sila ng NHA ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero, at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said in a video message. "Isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahan ang programa ng NHA ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. Go also emphasized the significance of Republic Act No. 11589, known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. As its primary author and co-sponsor, Go said that the Act aims to strengthen the BFP's capabilities through a ten-year modernization plan. This program includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring advanced firefighting equipment, and offering specialized training, among others. "Alam ko pong mahirap ang masunugan pero magtiwala lang po kayo sa gobyerno at tayo po ay makakaahon muli. Ang importante ay walang nasaktan. Ang pera ay kikitain naman po natin 'yan pero ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag-ingat tayo," said Go. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged residents with health concerns to take advantage of the medical assistance programs offered by the Malasakit Center at Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in the city. The Malasakit Center is a convenient one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to indigent Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which has successfully assisted more or less ten million Filipinos through the 159 operational centers nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). There is also a Malasakit Center at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan, Lanao Del Norte. Go also expressed his support for the construction of Super Health Centers in strategic locations as identified by the DOH nationwide. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. Go emphasized the critical role that Super Health Centers play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection, and providing essential healthcare services such as primary care and medical consultations directly to the community. These centers are designed to offer a wide range of basic health services, database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Moreover, echoing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s priority of bringing specialized medical services closer to other parts of the country, Go highlighted that he has principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has previously supported the acquisition of medical equipment for GTLMH and the construction of a multipurpose building. Other projects he supported in the province are the construction of farm-to-market roads in Bacolod and Lala; road rehabilitation in Munai; purchase of one ambulance unit in Kapatagan; construction of flood control and drainage structure in Lala; rehabilitation of public markets in Magsaysay; and construction of multipurpose buildings in Kauswagan, Nunungan, Pantao Ragat, Pantar, Salvador, Tangcal and Tubod.