Tolentino Amendment allows laws to become self-executory without IRR

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino has pushed for legislative measures to be self-executory without the need for Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, Tolentino cited the amendment he contributed which made the recently approved Senate Bill No. 2432 known as Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act self-executory.

"For the first time, we have a bill which contains in its final section, on the effectivity date, 'this law shall become effective 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation, without the need for the issuance of Implementing Rules and Regulations.'," Sen. Tol remarked.

Sen. Tolentino said that IRRs often disrupt the intent of the law, the crafting of which is the mandate of the legislature.

"Kalimitan ang IRR ang nagpapagulo, binabago nila iyong laman ng batas" he stressed.

Tolentino likewise said that the application of such provision is prospective in nature and will serve as a template for future bills.

"I hope this will become a template for all laws to come na di na [kailangan] kasama ang IRR," Sen. Tol further concluded.