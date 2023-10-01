|
Press Release
December 21, 2023
SENATOR IMEE MARCOS STATEMENT
Who's afraid of SMNI? Which media entities will remain to uphold the freedom of the press, speech, and thought?
Why must we shut down all those who do not agree with us, not even allowing the chance to explain first? How could the NTC issue a show-cause order but simultaneously hand down a 30-day suspension? Amazing!
Are we afraid that SMNI may be right? Are we afraid of the truth?
