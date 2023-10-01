Press Release

December 25, 2023 4Ps beneficiaries to enjoy electricity bill discounts in January 2024 Senator Win Gatchalian urged beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to register in the government's lifeline electricity rate program to avail of discounts on their electricity bills. "Pamaskong handog ito para sa mga kababayan nating sadyang hirap sa buhay. Palalawigin pa ng gobyerno ang subsidiya sa kuryente pagdating ng Enero 2024," said Gatchalian, principal author of Republic Act 11552 or an Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate. Gatchalian noted that the tripartite body composed of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Energy (DOE), and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) had earlier delayed the implementation of the new lifeline rate program from September this year to January 2024 in a bid to allow the enlistment of more 4Ps beneficiaries. To avail of the subsidy, Gatchalian said beneficiaries need to consume not more than 100 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month. The program covers households who are unable to pay their bills, including beneficiaries of 4Ps, or customers considered to be living below the poverty threshold set by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). "We pushed for this measure because we wanted more people to benefit from the subsidy program," the senator said, noting that for those living within the franchise area of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the subsidy could range between 20 to 100 percent depending on how much electricity they consume. The power reduction rate varies depending on the prevailing rates of the distribution utilities or electric cooperatives. Gatchalian further emphasized that the tripartite body must also ensure that the enrollment is not too cumbersome for the 4Ps beneficiaries. "The government must step up efforts to get deserving households on the list of beneficiaries and ensure that the enrollment procedure is both convenient and expeditious. There should also be an intensified information and dissemination campaign to reach as many beneficiaries as possible," Gatchalian said. According to the lawmaker, the subsidy is meant to assist electricity consumers adversely affected by the volatility of fuel prices and high cost of basic commodities. Mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps makikinabang sa diskwento sa electricity bill pagdating ng Enero Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) na magparehistro sa lifeline electricity rate program ng gobyerno para makakuha ng diskwento sa kanilang electricity bill. "Pamaskong handog ito para sa mga kababayan nating sadyang hirap sa buhay. Palalawigin pa ng gobyerno ang subsidiya sa kuryente pagdating ng Enero 2024," ayon kay Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda ng Republic Act 11552 o Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate. Binigyan pa ng pagkakataon ng tripartite body na binubuo ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Energy (DOE), at Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ang lahat ng 4Ps beneficiaries na makapagparehistro hanggang Enero ng 2024 upang makapasok sila sa bagong Lifeline Rate Program at makakuha ng diskwento sa kanilang bayarin sa kuryente. Upang mapakinabangan ang subsidiya, sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang mga benepisyaryo ay kailangang kumokonsumo ng hindi hihigit sa 100 kilowatt-hours ng kuryente kada buwan. Saklaw ng programa ang mga sambahayan na hindi makabayad ng kanilang mga bayarin, kabilang ang mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps, o mga customer na itinuturing na nabubuhay sa ilalim ng poverty threshold na itinakda ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). "Itinulak namin ang batas na ito dahil gusto naming mas maraming tao ang makinabang sa subsidy program," sabi ng senador. Aniya, para sa mga nakatira sa loob ng franchise area ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco), ang subsidy ay maaaring nasa pagitan ng 20 hanggang 100 porsiyento depende sa gamit o kinukunsumo nilang kuryente. Kung bumaba man ang rate ng kuryente, ito ay dahil na rin sa umiiral na mga rate ng distribution utilities o electric cooperatives. Binigyang-diin pa ni Gatchalian na dapat tiyakin ng tripartite body na 'wag gawing masalimuot ang enrollment para sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps. "Kailangang pag-ibayuhin ng gobyerno ang mga pagsisikap na makuha ang mga karapat-dapat na sambahayan o mga pamilya sa listahan ng mga benepisyaryo at tiyakin na ang pamamaraan ng pagpaparegister ay parehong maginhawa at mabilis. Dapat din magkaroon ng mas pinaigting na information and dissemination campaign para maabot ang lahat ng benepisyaryo," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa mambabatas, layon ng subsidiya na tulungan ang electricity consumers na apektado ng pabago-bagong presyo ng gasolina at mataas na halaga ng mga pangunahing bilihin.