Press Release

December 25, 2023 CALABARZON adopted son Bong Go provides assistance to fire victims in Bacoor City, Cavite On Wednesday, December 20, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team conducted an outreach for fire victims in Bacoor City, Cavite. An adopted son of CALABARZON, this was part of Go's broader initiative to support communities facing challenging circumstances. A total of 95 beneficiaries received snacks, a grocery pack, water container, shirt, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored. It mandates the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to implement a ten-year modernization program. This includes the acquisition of modern firefighting equipment, augmentation of personnel, and provision of specialized training for firefighters, among other improvements. "Modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection is crucial for improving its ability to respond to emergencies and disasters. The government must invest in the modernization of the BFP to ensure the safety and well-being of the Filipinos," cited Go. "Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, ang importante ay buhay kayo. Ang gamit po ay napapalitan, ang pera ay kikitain pero ang pera ay hindi nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon," he added. Recently, Go also co-sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which was primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. The measure, based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go earlier filed, aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "Alam n'yo, napapanahon na po na magkaroon tayo ng maayos na evacuation center. Hindi lang po tuwing puputok ang bulkan, kundi tuwing may bagyo, sunog, lindol o ano pa mang sakuna," he added. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered to help those in need of medical care and encouraged them to get medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in the city and at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City. Signed into law in 2019, RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program to ensure that indigent patients have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Go also shared that he has been advocating for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, saying, "Makatutulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin na ilapit po ang serbisyong medikal sa kanila. Ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas sa buong Pilipinas." Through the concerted efforts of lawmakers, adequate funding was allocated for the establishment of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 more in 2023. In the province, necessary funds were allocated to construct Super Health Centers in Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, General Trias City, Carmona City, Tagaytay City, Imus City, Alfonso, Kawit, Magallanes, Tanza, General Mariano Alvarez, and Rosario. Furthermore, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. "It's a multi-year plan of the government, a five-year plan, na maglalagay po ng mga heart care center, neonatal, ortho, brains, spine, kidney, lung, sa iba't-ibang DOH regional hospitals para hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe ng Metro Manila," he explained. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.