Press Release

December 27, 2023 Gatchalian calls for energy conservation measures amid National Energy Consciousness Month Senator Win Gatchalian called on households and businesses to exercise prudence in their respective energy consumption during the festive holiday season, as the country experiences a surge in electricity usage. "Let National Energy Consciousness Month serve as a reminder for all of us, not only during this month but throughout the year, about the significance of responsible energy practices. These practices not only save money but also ensure sustainability and reduce the environmental impact associated with heightened energy consumption," Gatchalian said. The month of December has been declared National Energy Consciousness Month under Proclamation No. 1427, to create public awareness of the need for energy conservation. According to Gatchalian, the advent of the El Nino phenomenon underscores the urgency to conserve energy as the weather aberration is expected to increase the country's energy requirement. "Because the El Nino phenomenon brings warmer than usual weather conditions, we can expect electricity consumption to rise substantially due to heightened demand. Thus, there is a need to ensure that the country has an ample supply of energy to meet the country's electricity requirements," Gatchalian said. The conservation and efficient utilization of energy resources are stipulated in Republic Act 11285, known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, authored by Gatchalian. According to the general provisions of the law, energy efficiency and conservation should be institutionalized through the formulation, development, and implementation of plans. These plans aim to secure the sufficiency and stability of energy supply, thereby mitigating the impact of high prices on local markets and protecting the environment. This initiative is in support of the economic and social development goals of the country. Gatchalian nanawagan para sa pagtitipid ng enerhiya sa gitna ng National Energy Consciousness Month Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa publiko na maging masinop sa paggamit ng kuryente o enerhiya habang ipinagdiriwang ang mahabang holiday season kung kailan mataas ang pagkunsumo ng kuryente. "Magsilbing paalala sana ang National Energy Consciousness Month, hindi lamang sa buwang ito kundi sa buong taon, para makita natin ang kahalagahan ng responsableng paggamit ng kuryente. Ang anumang responsableng energy practices ay hindi lamang para sa pagtitipid ng pera, matitiyak din natin ang sustainability at pagbabawas ng environmental impact bunsod ng mataas na konsumo ng kuryente, "sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang buwan ng Disyembre ay idineklara na National Energy Consciousness Month sa ilalim ng Proclamation No. 1427 upang ipaalala sa publiko ang pangangailangan sa pagtitipid ng enerhiya. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang inaasahang pagdating ng El Nino phenomenon sa sususnod na taon ay nagbibigay-diin ng pangangailangang magtipid ng enerhiya. "Dahil ang El Nino phenomenon ay nagdudulot ng mas mainit kaysa sa karaniwang kondisyon ng panahon, maaaring magdulot ito ng pagtaas ng konsumo sa kuryente dahil sa pagtaas din ng demand. Kaya kailangang tiyakin na ang bansa ay may sapat na suplay ng enerhiya upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng kuryente ng bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang mahusay na paggamit ng energy sources ay itinakda sa Republic Act 11285, na kilala bilang Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, kung saan si Gatchalian ang may akda. Ayon sa probisyon ng batas, ang kahusayan sa paggamit ng enerhiya at pagtitipid ay dapat gawing institutionalized sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo at pagpapatupad ng mga polisiya. Ang mga planong ito ay naglalayong tiyakin ang kasapatan at katatagan ng suplay ng enerhiya nang sa gayo'y mapagaan ang epekto ng mataas na presyo sa lokal na merkado at maprotektahan ang kapaligiran. Ang inisyatibang ito ay bilang pagsuporta upang umunlad ang ekonomiya at mga layunin ng bansa.