In keeping safety a priority in celebrating new year

SEN NANCY APPEALS VS INDISCRIMINATE GUN FIRING

...appeals Pinoys to be more creative in ushering 2024

In order to prevent any tragic incident in welcoming 2024, Sen. Nancy Binay said it is best for everyone to keep safety at the forefront of the New Year's eve celebration.

Binay particularly called on gun owners, specially military and police personnel, to be more responsible and avoid indiscriminately firing their guns during the holiday season.

This, as the Philippine National Police recently said that at least seven incidents of illegal discharge of firearms have been reported, with one person wounded as a result, since Dec. 16.

According to Binay, it is essential to be conscious of safety in such situations, and called on the Filipino public to employ more creative ways to usher in the New Year instead of resorting to firing guns, fireworks and firecrackers.

"Alalahanin po natin na may karampatang responsibilidad ang pagbitbit natin ng baril. Huwag sana basta-basta gamitin ang mga ito upang maiwasan ang mga casualty lalo pa sa panahon na dapat nagdiriwang ang lahat," she pointed out.

Five of the seven offenders--two police officers, two members of the Philippine Army, and a civilian--have so far been arrested and had their guns confiscated, while the two others remain unidentified.

"Marami sa mga biktima ang walang kamalay-malay na tinatamaan sa kalagitnaan ng pagdiriwang. Our communities deserve to be safe from such reckless behavior," Binay added.

She urged the PNP and LGUs to strictly enforce Republic Act 7183 which regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution, and the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

"Ang kaligtasan po nating lahat, lalo na ng mga kabataan, ay isang shared responsibility ng lahat. Safety should always be everyone's priority," Binay noted.

She also urged local authorities to strictly monitor vendors selling illegal firecrackers to protect the public.

"Bilang magulang, maging creative po tayo sa pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon para na rin maprotektahan natin ang mga bata. On the part of law enforcement, sana'y hindi magkulang ang liderato ng PNP at AFP sa pagbigay-diin sa ma mga miyembro nila na maging responsable, lalo pa't hindi nagsagawa ng gun taping ngayong taon," Binay said.

The PNP announced earlier this month that it has again skipped sealing the muzzles of service firearms this year, as police officers have been compliant with the directive against indiscriminate firing. They added that gun sealing also makes responding to crimes difficult for police officers.

