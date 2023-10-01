Press Release

December 30, 2023 Meaningful Discussions on Charter Change, Civilized Approach to WPS Row Among Robin's Wishes for 2024 More meaningful discussions on Charter change, the legalization of medical cannabis and divorce, and a civilized approach to addressing the tension in the West Philippine Sea. These were among the New Year wishes of Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, who also vowed to block potential efforts to push self-serving agendas in amending the Charter. Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, noted President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. himself indicated the need to revisit economic provisions in the Charter. "Ang direksyon ng ating pangulo, ay ang maalis ang economic restrictions sa ating Constitution. Sana sa pagbabalik natin sa plenaryo sa 2024, maharap na natin ang usaping ito (The direction our President wants to take is to revisit economic restrictions in the Constitution. I hope that when we lawmakers return to the plenary in 2024, we can face this issue)," Padilla said in a Facebook Live session late Friday. He said that should they take up amendments to economic provisions in the Charter, he will not allow anyone to sneak amendments to political provisions. Padilla said he had separately filed proposed measures for economic and political amendments because of this. "Ako mismo nangangako ako sa inyo, hindi ako papayag na masingitan yan (I promise you I will not allow anyone to sneak political agenda into efforts to lift economic restrictions)," he said. Also, Padilla reiterated his wish for Filipinos to be more discerning in time for the 2025 elections, and select candidates who are open to amending the Constitution. He said this is the only way to effect true change. "Ang pagbabago, magumpisa sa inyo. Magumpisa kayong maghalal ng hindi sikat o hindi kilala pero naniniwala sa Charter change (Change will begin with the people, who must start by electing candidates who may not be famous but believe in Charter change)," he said. Meanwhile, Padilla sought as well a civilized approach to the Philippines' West Philippine Sea row with China - which he said is a major trading partner of the Philippines. "We have to feed our people (but) if China will really invade us, dying for the country is the most beautiful thing in this entire life," he said. "So kailangan natin to be business-minded ... pero pag in-invade nyo kami we are willing to die for our country (So we need to be business-minded... but if China invades us, we are willing to die for our country)," he added. Meanwhile, Padilla also expressed hopes that there would be meaningful discussions as well on his other advocacies, including the legalization of medical marijuana, and the legalization of divorce to protect the family. He is hopeful as well for the swift passage of the Eddie Garcia Act in the Senate, which he said may need at least one more consultation in 2024 to take up the rights of the producers. Masinsinang Pagtalakay sa Cha-Cha, Sibilisadong Pagtugon sa WPS Issue Kasama sa New Year's Wishes ni Robin Mas masinsinang pagtalakay sa pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas, ang legalisasyon ng medical cannabis at diborsyo, at sibilisadong pagtugon sa tensyon sa West Philippine Sea. Kasama ito sa mga hiling para sa Bagong Taon ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, na nangako ring haharangin ang pagtangkang isingit ang "self-serving" na agenda sa pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas. Iginiit ni Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, na mismong si Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ang nagpahayag na kailangang tingnan muli ang economic provision sa Saligang Batas. "Ang direksyon ng ating pangulo, ay ang maalis ang economic restrictions sa ating Constitution. Sana sa pagbabalik natin sa plenaryo sa 2024, maharap na natin ang usaping ito," ani Padilla sa Facebook Live session Biyernes ng gabi. Dagdag niya, hindi siya papayag na may sisingit ng political amendments sa Saligang Batas kung tinatalakay ang mga economic amendments. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit hiwalay ang pag-file niya ng mga panukala para sa economic at political amendments, dagdag niya. "Ako mismo nangangako ako sa inyo, hindi ako papayag na masingitan yan," aniya. Inulit rin ni Padilla ang kanyang hiling na pag-isipan ng mga Pilipino kung sino ang iboboto sa 2025 election, at piliin ang mga kandidatong bukas sa pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas, para sa tunay na pagbabago. "Ang pagbabago, magumpisa sa inyo. Magumpisa kayong maghalal ng hindi sikat o hindi kilala pero naniniwala sa Charter change," aniya. Samantala, iginiit din ni Padilla ang sibilisadong pagtugon sa tensyon sa West Philippine Sea sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Tsina, na aniya'y major trading partner ng Pilipinas. "We have to feed our people (but) if China will really invade us, dying for the country is the most beautiful thing in this entire life," ayon sa mambabatas. "So kailangan natin to be business-minded ... pero pag in-invade nyo kami we are willing to die for our country (So we need to be business-minded... but if China invades us, we are willing to die for our country)," dagdag niya. Hiling din ni Padilla na magkaroon ng masinsinang diskusyon sa ilang isyu tulad ng legalisasyon ng medical marijuana at ng diborsyo para protektahan ang pamilya, na parehong adbokasiya rin niya. Umaasa rin siya sa mabilis na pagpasa ng Eddie Garcia Act, kung saan gagawa ng konsultasyon ang Senado sa 2024 para talakayin ang karapatan ng mga producer. ***** Video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=1321407555228216