December 31, 2023 Bong Go bats for more inclusive economic recovery efforts as he sends assistance to displaced workers in San Remigio, Antique Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided assistance to displaced workers in San Remigio, Antique on Friday, December 29. Go's team was joined by Vice Governor Edgar Denosta as they assisted beneficiaries in coordination with Congressman Antonio Agapito "AA" Legarda, Jr., Governor Rhodora Cadiao, Mayor Margarito "Mar" Mission, and Vice Mayor Eduardson "Insik" Petinglay, among others. The Malasakit Team held the relief activity at the Civic Center for 180 displaced workers. All of the beneficiaries received shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) provided them with livelihood support after completing the agency's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. "Naiintindihan ko po na napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho at nawalan ng pagkukuhanan ng kita simula ng pandemya. Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya," said Go in a video message. "Asahan niyo po na ako naman ay patuloy niyong magiging kasangga sa Senado at pagsisilbihan kayo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he reassured. To ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities may have access to such, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established under the jurisdiction of DOLE. If passed into law, REAP's primary aim is to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also highlighted that there is a Malasakit Center in the province situated at Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista town. "Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, ang Philhealth, PCSO, DOH at DSWD, tutulungan kayo sa babayaran sa inyong pagpapaospital," explained Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. There are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, to date. According to the Department of Health (DOH), these centers have helped around ten million indigent Filipinos nationwide. The senator also backed the DOH in its efforts to construct additional Super Health Centers throughout the country. Super Health Centers offer health services including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There are also 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. In line with his advocacy to support the development of the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the purchase of multicabs in Laua-an, the improvement of a public park in Belison, the expansion of the water system in Libertad, the construction of a bridge in Patnongon, the purchase of an ambulance, the construction of a flood control structure in San Jose, and the construction of a covered court in San Remigio, among others. On December 21, Go's Malasakit Team provided support to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority graduates in San Jose de Buenavista.