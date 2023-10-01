Press Release

December 31, 2023 Bong Go emphasizes importance of heightened awareness towards fire prevention as he gives aid to more fire victims in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided assistance to fire victims in Barangay Governor Vicente Duterte, Agdao, Davao City on Thursday, December 28. The event was simultaneously held with Go's personal visit to fire victims in Brgy. Leon Garcia in said city. The Malasakit Team provided financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 18 affected households at the Barangay Governor Vicente Duterte Hall. They also gave select recipients a watch and a pair of shoes. Meanwhile, a team from the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the National Housing Authority conducted an assessment for potential beneficiaries of their respective livelihood and housing programs to further help the families recover. In his video message, Go reiterated his appeal to concerned agencies and local government units to enhance and advocate for fire safety and preparedness within their communities. "Nakakalungkot man po na masunugan dahil para po kayong bumalik sa simula pero mas importante po ang buhay ng bawat isa. Ang gamit po ay nabibili, pero ang pera na kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Kaya pag-ingatan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon," said Go. "Kaya hinihikayat ko rin po ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan na mas lalo pang palakasin ang fire prevention awareness. Karamihan po sa ating mga kababayan ay kulang pa po ang kaalaman sa fire safety kaya mas mabuti po na ibahagi natin ito sa kanila para maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari," he added. To reduce the occurrence and lessen the impact of fire-related incidents, Republic Act No. 11589, known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go. RA 11589, which was signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, requires the BFP to initiate a modernization program. This program includes the procurement of advanced firefighting equipment, increasing the number of personnel, and implementing specialized training programs for firefighters. In partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the LGUs, the BFP is responsible for carrying out regular fire prevention campaigns and informational outreach programs, particularly in far and underserved areas. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go encouraged his fellow residents of Davao City to make their health a top priority. He advised them to utilize the services of the Malasakit Center, situated at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in the city, for any medical assistance they might require from the government. To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide. According to the Department of Health (DOH), these centers have assisted more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide. RA 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. "Kung kailangan niyo po ng tulong sa pagpapaopera sa Maynila, huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa ating mga lokal na opisyal o kaya sa aking opisina. Magsabi lang ho kayo at kami po ay handang tumulong sa abot nang aming makakaya," Go offered. Go also emphasized his support for establishing Super Health Centers in 11 strategic locations throughout Davao City. He aims to enhance the accessibility of basic public health services for communities. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Go then underscored RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative initiative for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. The Regional Specialty Centers Act holds importance in the healthcare legislative agenda of the Marcos Administration, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan covering the years 2023 to 2028. This legislation is designed to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under DOH jurisdiction. There are specialty centers inside SPMC which include cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go actively advocated for the development of Davao City by supporting various projects, including the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC and the acquisition of ambulances.