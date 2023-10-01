Press Release

December 31, 2023 Bong Go pushes for livelihood programs for the impoverished as his Malasakit team gives aid to displaced workers in Talisay City, Cebu Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his support to displaced workers in Talisay City, Cebu on Friday, December 29, in coordination with Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Mayor Gerald Anthony "Samsam" Gullas, and Vice Mayor Richard Francis "Choy" Aznar. "Nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng pagtuon sa mga programang magpapalago ng trabaho para sa ating ekonomiya. Sa panahon ng krisis at pagsubok, mahalaga na magkaisa tayo sa pagbibigay ng suporta sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan," urged Go in a video message. "Ang paglikha ng sapat na oportunidad sa trabaho ay susi sa ating pagbangon at pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan," he continued. The relief activity was held at the Talisay City Hall. Go's Malasakit Team provided snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 192 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of a cellular phone and pairs of shoes. After completing the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program, the beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support through temporary employment from the government. Meanwhile, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created within the DOLE. If this bill is enacted into law, REAP's primary objective would be to offer temporary job opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria for economic disadvantage, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered further assistance to those with health issues. He mentioned that there is a Malasakit Center located at Talisay District Hospital where they may avail of medical assistance from the government. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers were created as one-stop shops that consolidate various government medical assistance programs, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 159 operational centers have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. In Cebu City, Malasakit Centers are located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center. Meanwhile, there are other Malasakit Centers at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, and Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City. Additionally, the senator reiterated his continued advocacy to establish more Super Health Centers across the country. Super Health Centers offer health services including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. Moreover, 132 Super Health Centers were funded in 2024. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. Go then underscored RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative initiative for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. The Regional Specialty Centers Act is designed to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under the DOH jurisdiction. Currently, there are three Regional Specialty Centers inside VSMMC, including cardiovascular care, neonatal care, and trauma care. There will be other specialty centers set to be established inside the hospital, such as renal care and transplant center, lung care, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease and tropical medicine, mental health, burn care, toxicology, cancer care, geriatric care, eye care, and dermatology care. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported various infrastructure developments in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City. Last December 19, Go personally provided assistance to fire victims in Lapu-Lapu City.