Press Release

January 20, 2024 Bong Go hails Super Health Center groundbreaking in Maasim, Sarangani Province Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Maasim, Sarangani Province, on Thursday, January 18, which was led by Mayor Zyrex Pacquiao. Go emphasized the importance of Super Health Centers in his video message in fulfilling the government's commitment to make basic health services more accessible even in far-flung areas nationwide. The senator highlighted the crucial role of Super Health Centers in bridging the gap between the government and its constituents, focusing on their essential functions such as early detection of diseases and reducing hospital overcrowding. He stressed that these roles are necessary for prompt and efficient healthcare services. "Hindi na nila kailangang pumunta ng malalayong ospital para magpa-checkup nitong minor cases. Pwede na sa Super Health Center ang primary care at pagkonsulta para sa early disease detection. Magpagamot na kayo agad para hindi lumala ang sakit. And it will help decongest the hospital dahil dyan na po gagamutin sa mga Super Health Center," said Go. "Ang kinaganda sa Super Health Center, alam ng DOH yan (ay) pwede niyo pang i-expand. Pwede nyong palagyan ng dialysis machine. Ako as chairman sa Committee on Health, kapag natapos ito willing akong tumulong na i-expand pa ang inyong Super Health Center. Malaking tulong ito para hindi na kailangan pa na bumyahe ng malayo ang mga pasyente, he expressed. With the support of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, Go helped secure sufficient funds in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 national budgets for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country. Super Health Centers will offer database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. During the groundbreaking, Go's Malasakit Team also provided grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to some town residents. In Sarangani Province, necessary funds have also been allocated to construct other Super Health Centers in six strategic locations. The senator personally attended the turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in the neighboring Kiamba town on the previous day. On January 5, Go's Malasakit Team attended the groundbreaking of such in Malapatan, Sarangani Province, while last July 2023, Go personally visited the Super Health Center in Malungon, Sarangani Province, for an inspection. Meanwhile, he emphasized additional health initiatives, including the ongoing operations of Malasakit Centers and creating more Regional Specialty Centers. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center was institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored to provide convenient access to government medical assistance programs. There are currently 159 operational centers, and according to DOH, these centers have helped around 10 million poor and indigent Filipinos nationwide. Go urged those facing health issues to seek help with their medical expenses at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in nearby General Santos City, where a Malasakit Center is available. The Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital successfully held the groundbreaking of its Outpatient Department building last January 4, which the senator supported the funding of. He also promoted the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers. RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which he served as a principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate, mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals that will provide specialized healthcare, including renal and transplant care. "Priority rin ito ni President Bongbong Marcos. It's a five-year, multiyear plan ng government establishing Specialty Center sa DOH regional hospitals katulad ng heart center, kidney, neonatal, mental, ortho. Itatayo na sa mga existing DOH regional hospitals," explained Go. "Proud akong ibalita sa inyo na nakakuha ako ng 24-0 na boto sa Senado. Ako ang principal sponsor, walang komontra dahil alam nilang makakatulong ito sa mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan. Ako, uunahin ko talaga ang mga mahihirap. Iyan talaga ang aking priority, mga pro-poor programs na makakatulong sa mga kababayan natin na walang matatakbuhan kundi ang gobyerno," said Go. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance supported the concretion of the NHW junction Lebe-Tablao-Sipling-Banawag, NHW Luan-Ticulab-Café and Malalag-Batian provincial roads; construction of a multipurpose building for the public terminal; and construction of a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag in Maitum, Sarangani Province.