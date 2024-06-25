Press Release

June 25, 2024 Robin Promises to Work on More 'Implementable' Constitution Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday promised to work on making sure the next generation of Filipinos can better implement the Philippine Constitution, after hearings on some of the 1987 Charter's political provisions. Padilla said that while there is nothing wrong with the 1987 Constitution, generations of leaders had failed to implement its provisions, including those on political dynasties. "Kami ay bilib dito, ako'y naniniwala (sa) 1987 Constitution kaya lang siyempre tumatakbo ang panahon at hindi siguro mali na silipin natin ito. Kung sa generation namin nag-fail kaming sundin ang Constitution na ito, baka sakaling makagawa tayo ng bagong Constitution na ang generation ngayon wag sila mag-fail (We believe in the Constitution, but if our generation failed to implement its provisions, perhaps we can find ways to amend its provisions so the next generation will be in a better position to implement it)," said Padilla, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. "Ang problema, hindi tayo naka-deliver, ang tao di naka-deliver, tayo. Maganda ang Constitution, revolutionary siya... Ang problema parang di handa ang Pilipino (The problem is that our generation did not deliver. The Constitution is beautiful and revolutionary. The problem was that our generation was not ready for it)," he added. The hearing tackled, among others, Senate Bill 921 (selecting an acting President under Art. VII, Sec. 7 of the Constitution); Senate Resolution of Both Houses 4 (Amendments to Sec. 18 of Art. VII); SBR 7 (Amendments to Section 1 of Art. XVII); and SBR 8 (Calling for a Constitutional Convention to Revise the 1987 Constitution). Padilla asked the legal heavyweights who attended Tuesday's hearing to continue working with his committee in fleshing out proposed amendments to the Charter. "Atin agad na iko-convene ang Technical Working Group para ayusin ang detalye ng magiging version ng panukalang batas. Una sa presidential succession, pangalawa sa Concon (We will convene a technical working group to flesh out the details of the proposed amendments to the Constitution, including those on presidential succession and on the Constitutional Convention)," Padilla said. Robin Nangakong Gagawing Mas Maipapatupad ang Saligang Batas Nangako nitong Martes si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na gagawin ang lahat para tiyaking mas madaling maipapatupad ng susunod na henerasyon ang mga probisyon sa ating Konstitusyon - matapos ang pagdinig sa ilang probisyong politikal ng Saligang Batas. Ani Padilla, bagama't wala siyang nakikitang mali sa Saligang Batas, hindi nakayanan ng kasalukuyang henerasyon na maipatupad ang probisyon nito, kasama ang probisyon sa political dynasties. "Kami ay bilib dito, ako'y naniniwala (sa) 1987 Constitution kaya lang siyempre tumatakbo ang panahon at hindi siguro mali na silipin natin ito. Kung sa generation namin nag-fail kaming sundin ang Constitution na ito, baka sakaling makagawa tayo ng bagong Constitution na ang generation ngayon wag sila mag-fail," ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. "Ang problema, hindi tayo naka-deliver, ang tao di naka-deliver, tayo. Maganda ang Constitution, revolutionary siya... Ang problema parang di handa ang Pilipino," dagdag niya. Tinalakay sa pagdinig ang Senate Bill 921 (selecting an acting President under Art. VII, Sec. 7 of the Constitution); Senate Resolution of Both Houses 4 (Amendments to Sec. 18 of Art. VII); SBR 7 (Amendments to Section 1 of Art. XVII); at SBR 8 (Calling for a Constitutional Convention to Revise the 1987 Constitution). Nakiusap si Padilla sa mga legal heavyweights na dumalo sa pagdinig na patuloy na tulungan ang kanyang komite sa pagbuo ng panukalang pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas. "Atin agad na iko-convene ang Technical Working Group para ayusin ang detalye ng magiging version ng panukalang batas. Una sa presidential succession, pangalawa sa Concon (We will convene a technical working group to flesh out the details of the proposed amendments to the Constitution, including those on presidential succession and on the Constitutional Convention)," ani Padilla.