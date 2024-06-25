REVILLA ASKS TOLL REGULATORY BOARD TO EXPEDITE ISSUANCE OF INSTRUCTION FOR CAVITEX TOLL HOLIDAY

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Tuesday morning (June 25) asked the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to expedite the issuance of a formal resolution to commence the implementation of the 30-day toll holiday in parts of CAVITEX.

Last June 21, 2024 during the three-fold CAVITEX event, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. announced the initiative of the Philippine Reclamation Authority (operator of CAVITEX) to suspend the collection of toll in some parts of expressway to help alleviate the public from the rising cost of fuel.

"I am appealing to TRB to speed up the issuance of the pertinent resolution necessary for the implementation of the toll holiday in CAVITEX. We cannot delay this, especially that it is no less than the President that has ordered for the suspension of toll collection," Revilla said.

"Ang toll holiday na ito ay malaking bagay para mabawasan ang gastos ng mga motorista. Kaya sana ay huwag nang patagalin dahil inaasahan nila to. Bilisan na dapat ng TRB ang paglabas ng resolusyon para mapakinabangan na ng ating mga kababayan ang libreng daan sa mga parte ng CAVITEX", he added.

The Public Estates Authority Tollway Corporation (PEATC), subsidiary of PRA, said that once TRB issues the said resolution, they will promptly implement the 30-day toll suspension.