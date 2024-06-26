Press Release

June 26, 2024 CHED to monitor poor performing teacher education programs Teacher education institutions (TEIs) that are consistently found to be non-performing in the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) and non-compliant with the minimum standards prescribed by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will now be issued a notice of immediate closure of the program, among the other interventions in the proposed quality assurance (QA) mechanism for pre-service teacher education degree programs. The CHED approved the Amendment to Section 25 of CMO Nos. 74 to 80 and 82, series of 2017 - Adopting a Quality Assurance Mechanism for Pre-service Teacher Education Degree Programs, designed to ensure the quality of pre-service teacher education in the country, during its 2nd Quarter CY 2024 National Directorate and Commission en Banc Meeting held June 25, 2024. "Underperforming and non-performing teacher education providers need to be monitored closely. Studies point to the great impact of teachers and teaching quality, on the learning of our students. Given the learning crisis we are facing, it is imperative that we are vigilant in quality-assuring our teacher education institutions all over the country- especially those that have a track record of poor performance in the past years," says Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) Executive Director Karol Yee. In its Year One Report, EDCOM 2 analysis shows that between 2012 and 2022, 77 higher education institutions (HEIs) offering Bachelor of Elementary Education and 105 HEIs offering Bachelor of Secondary Education continued operations despite having consistently zero passing rates in the LET. EDCOM 2 further reported the performance in teacher licensure exam has been dismal, with passing rates lower than other professions. Between 2009 and 2023, the average passing rate for elementary schools stands at 33% for elementary and 40% for secondary. During EDCOM hearings with CHED, EDCOM Commissioners strongly urged the agency to review its policies on non-performing TEIs, and to intervene immediately and proactively, in light of the high number of poor performing TEIs. The revised CHED policy consists of assessing the 1) TEI's board performance for years 2021-2023 covering only first-time takers and 2) TEI's compliance with CHED standards such as critical quality indicators per CHED Memorandum Order Nos. 74 to 80, and 82, series of 2017. The policy was approved by CHED yesterday through Resolution No. 352-2024. Aside from issuance of program closures, the proposed QA mechanism can also subject the TEIs to other interventions and courses of action, which includes the provision of technical assistance to help the TEIs with compliance. If TEIs fail to improve their performance after the technical assistance, they shall be placed on a phase out status and will no longer be allowed to admit new students to their existing pre-service teacher education program. "We commend CHED, including the Technical Panel for Teacher Education for taking concrete action, and making this critical first step in ensuring teacher education quality in the country. This will go a long way in supporting broader efforts to address our learning crisis. We look forward to working closely with CHED in monitoring their initial implementation, to inform further refinements of the policy in a way that incentivizes upgrading of quality among our public and private teacher education institutions" says ED Yee. "Phasing out non-performing TEIs or non-compliant pre-service teacher education programs is consistent with the implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which we passed to improve the quality of teacher education and training in our country. Our teachers are the most important factor in education. We have to make sure that our TEIs are producing competent and qualified teachers who have the most crucial role in reversing our country's education crisis," said EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian.