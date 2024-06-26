'Sikaping walang maiwan sa muling pagbangon' -- Bong Go assists indigent residents in Palapag, Northern Samar

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit team aided impoverished residents in Palapag, Northern Samar on June 20-23. This showed his constant commitment to aiding the Filipino people in their recovery especially those in far-flung communities.

A total of 4,200 poor and indigent residents were assisted by Go's Malasakit Team and received masks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. The said initiative was held at Palapag Municipal Gym.

"Ang ating dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko ay mas lumalalim sa mga panahong tulad nito. Sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan, tiyak ang ating pag-ahon," said Go in a video message.

"Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa po lahat ng gobyerno para po malampasan natin itong krisis na ito sa ating pagsisikap na walang maiwan sa ating muling pagbangon," he added.

Meanwhile, in coordination with Mayor Fawa Batula, the qualified residents received financial support from the government.

He then acknowledged the local government officials including Cong. Harris Ongchuan, Governor Edwin Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Dato, Mayor Fawa Batula, Vice Mayor Imbok Chy, councilors, among others for their continued support and dedication to help their constituents in need.

As he continues to prioritize the well-being of the Filipinos, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those in need of medical support and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers particularly one located at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital.

Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

"Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po 'yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nag-aalangan magpatingin sa doktor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan at ang Malasakit Center ay handang tumulong sa inyo," Go said.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," Mr. Malasakit Go ended.