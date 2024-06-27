Press Release

June 27, 2024 Villar- Prevent biodiversity lost; secure our protected area Sen. Cynthia Villar has highlighted the importance of innovative approaches and collaborative efforts to safeguard our protected areas and enhance the well-being of our communities. "Through efficient collaboration and embracing new technologies, we can strengthen our ecosystems and communities, securing a better future for all," said Villar in a speech delivered on the 3rd National Protected Area Conference organized by the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB). The event held in Quezon City has for its theme - "Building Resilience of People and Ecosystems Through Innovations and Enhanced Collaboration in Protected Area Management." Villar noted that prior to the enactment of the "National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992" or the NIPAS Act, they had multiple declared national parks whose protections were basically just on paper. Thirteen (13) ecologically important areas were established through individual legislations while the rest continued to be managed as initial components of the system. "Through the years, the establishment of protected areas by legislative action under the NIPAS Act of 1992 became few ... due to exploitation and other profound impact of human activities and on all components of the natural environment," she said. She also underscored the need to secure for the present and future generations the perpetual existence of all native plants and animals When she became Chairperson of the Senate Environment Committee in the 17th Congress, she worked on the passage of "Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018 which included the legislation of 94 more protected areas. In the 18th Congress, seven more PAs were legislyed which brought to 114 the country's total legislated PAs. "In the 19th Congress, I am currently defending the legislation of 10 more PAs plus the bill seeking to expand the coverage area of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention. Furthermote, the senator also ensured the funding and availability of means for protected areas to be operated. Villar- Iwasan ang biodiversity lost; alagaan ang ating protected areas TINUKOY ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang kahalagahan ng innovative approaches at collaborative efforts para alagaan ang ating protected areas at palakasin ang mga komunidad. "Through efficient collaboration and embracing new technologies, we can strengthen our ecosystems and communities, securing a better future for all," ani Villar sa kanyang pananalita sa 3rd National Protected Area Conference na inorganisa ng DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB). Idinaos sa Quezon City ang event na may temang "Building Resilience of People and Ecosystems Through Innovations and Enhanced Collaboration in Protected Area Management." Bago naisabatas ang National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992" o ang NIPAS Act, marami silang declared national parks na nasa papel lamang ang peoteksyon. Ipinatayo ang may 13 ecologically important areas sa pamamagitan ng individual legislations samantalang ang iba ay patuloy na pinangangasiwaan ng "initial components of the system" "Through the years, the establishment of protected areas by legislative action under the NIPAS Act of 1992 became few ... due to exploitation and other profound impact of human activities and on all components of the natural environment," sabi pa ni Villar. Binigyan diin niya na kailangan i-secure ng present at future generations ang "perpetual existence"ng lahat ng mga native na halaman at mga hayop. Nang maging Chairperson ng Senate Environment Committee noong 17th Congress, isinulong niya ang pagsasabatas ng "Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018. Kabilang dito ang legislation ng 94 protected areas. Sa 18th Congress, may pitong pang PAs ang naisabatas na kung kaya't meron na tayong 114 total legislated PAs sa bansa. "In the 19th Congress, I am currently defending the legislation of 10 more PAs plus the bill seeking to expand the coverage area of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention." Tiniyak din ng senador ang pondo at availability ng mga paraan.