Press Release

June 30, 2024 Bong Go personally provides aid to vulnerable sectors in Mati City, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, along with his Malasakit Team, personally distributed various forms of support to some of Mati City, Davao Oriental's vulnerable sectors, including indigent solo and daycare parents, people with disabilities, and food delivery riders, on Saturday, June 29. Known for his unwavering commitment to public service, Go reiterated, "Ako naman po ay patuloy na ilalapit ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan dahil 'yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo." "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Kayo po ang dapat kong pasalamatan dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod at makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he added. The senator then expressed his continued support for solo parents by mentioning his legislative work to enhance their welfare. He emphasized his role as one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11861, which amends the Solo Parents' Welfare Act of 2000. This amendment is a significant step forward in providing additional benefits to solo parents, predominantly women, who courageously navigate the challenges of single parenthood. To further strengthen the social protection given to individuals engaged in delivery services in the country, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 1184 or the proposed "Food, Grocery, and Pharmacy Delivery Services Protection Act of 2022." Meanwhile, Go commended the proactive efforts of Mati City's local leadership, led by Mayor Michelle Rabat and Vice Mayor Lorenzo Rabat, in ensuring the welfare of their constituents. He encouraged sustained collaboration for the continued progress and prosperity of Mati City and the wider province of Davao Oriental. During the activity, Mayor Rabat thanked Go for his unwavering support and initiatives that have significantly benefitted the local community. "Pinahahalagahan natin ang kanyang pagtulong lalo na sa ating rehiyon, sa ating lungsod ng Mati," she said. The Mayor detailed how Go's initiatives have aided various local groups. "Ang mga pondo na ibinahagi niya ay malaking tulong sa ating mga Daycare Parents Association. Mahalaga na ating suportahan ang mga magulang na ito na nag-aalaga ng kanilang mga anak," she expressed. Mayor Rabat also praised Go's support for educational initiatives, such as the Alternative Learning System for out-of-school youth, and his contributions to the welfare of food delivery workers and tricycle operators in the area. She further mentioned the senator's attention to the needs of the disabled community, noting, "Kailangan nating kasama ang ating mga persons with disabilities sa mga programa. Senator Go has always made sure they are included." Towards the end of her speech, Mayor Rabat reflected on the broader impact of the senator's efforts: "Ang inyong malasakit para sa mga tao ay patuloy na nagbibigay inspirasyon sa amin," she said. During the event held at Barangay Dahican's covered court, 1,500 individuals received financial aid facilitated through collaborative efforts between the national government, Go, Senators Francis Tolentino and Robin Padilla, and Mayor Rabat. In his message, Go highlighted the importance of pro-poor initiatives in achieving inclusive development. "I don't want Filipinos to experience hunger, which is why I will continue to push for more initiatives and support programs that extend help to the poorest in society," Go stated. In addition to financial assistance, attendees were provided with essential items such as food packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, bags, and snacks. Meanwhile, select beneficiaries were given a bicycle, mobile phone, shoes, and a watch by Go and his Malasakit Team. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go underscored the significance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to provide easier access to government medical and financial assistance for the disadvantaged. In Davao Oriental, a Malasakit Center is located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers, enhancing medical assistance accessibility. Since 2018, 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting about ten million Filipinos, as per Department of Health reports. In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported various initiatives in the city, including the construction of several roads, the construction of the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of a Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park. In the province, Go has supported the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; street lighting project in Lupon and Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona; rehabilitation of drainage systems in Lupon and San Isidro; and construction of a slaughterhouse in San Isidro. He also supported the acquisition of a motor vehicle for Lupon and ambulances for the local governments of Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Manay, and Tarragona. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known for his dedicated service. On the same day, Go also aided the youth sector in Mati City. He attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Davao Oriental Chapter Barangay Congress and oversaw an ambulance turnover ceremony. Additionally, Go spoke at the commencement exercises at Davao Oriental State University and joined a Sports Cup in Barangay Sainz Upper Bliss.