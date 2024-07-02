Press Release

July 2, 2024 Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Rep. France Castro's press release regarding inter-parliamentary courtesy: I do not remember Rep. Manuel attending any of the hearings of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to shed light on the allegations made by former rebels that Rep. Manuel himself recruited those missing minors who eventually joined the communist terrorists' armed struggle. Why am I being demonized yet again by the same people who have been against the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the past administration? I have already answered past inquiries in Congress. If they found any irregularities in the performance of our duties then, they should have filed cases in court. They had all the time and power to put up a case against me, but they failed to do so. Perhaps they themselves had a hard time to justify their claims. Anyway, let them say what they want against me. After all, it is our people to whom I am accountable and answerable, not to a brat. Especially not to one who has not even stared death in the eye if only to defend our country, and yet acts as though he/she is the most patriotic of them all.