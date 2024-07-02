Tolentino: 'Diwata an inspiration to the people, should be invited to speak at graduation ceremonies'

"Diwata is an inspiration to the people, and deserves to be invited to speak at graduation ceremonies to inspire the youth to venture into business."

Thus said Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino about the street food entrepreneur and social media sensation, who guested on the senator's new radio program, 'Morning Chill' on DWAN 1206 AM on Tuesday morning (July 2).

In the interview, Diwata, whose real name is Deo Balbuena, shared with the senator and his co-host Cecille Villarosa, that he did not finish elementary. But if given the opportunity, Diwata admitted that he was willing to resume and finish his studies.

Asked about his advice to students, Diwata replied: "Ang maipapayo ko lang sa mga nag-aaral ngayon sir, Ituloy n'yo lang yung pag-aaral n'yo. Ako kasi, hindi ako nakatapos ng elementary. Pero sabi ko nga kung mabibigyan ako ng tyansa, bakit hindi?"

"Mas maganda talaga, mas malaki ang lamang na makaahon sa kahirapan kung mayroon kang pinag-aralan. Ngayon, kung wala ka namang pinag-aralan, diskarte lang talaga yung magagawa mo. Pero depende na 'yan sa magiging diskarte mo kung paano mo iaangat yung sarili mo," he added.

To which Tolentino reacted: "Alam mo kung meron lang akong kolehiyo Cecil ay iimbitahan kong speaker si Diwata para iyong mga kabataan natin ay ma-inspire na mag-negosyo." He added that he'll invite the vlogger to a graduation ceremony soon.

Diwata likewise revealed to Tolentino that he plans to go into franchising and establish 50 branches of his business, Diwata Pares Overload.

Diwata Pares Overload currently has two branches: one near the Senate compound in Pasay City, and the other one in Quezon City.