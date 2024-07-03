Press Release

July 3, 2024 Villanueva: Fast-track gov't plans on PH Job Market readiness on AI Senator Joel Villanueva is calling on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and other government agencies to fast-track the readiness and adaptability of the Philippine labor market to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prevent job loss. "We welcome new technology to make work life easy and lift productivity, but this requires DOLE and other agencies to work double time to make our workforce technically adept and equipped with crucial skills like critical thinking and problem solving, otherwise we would just be counting job losses," Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development, said. Proposed Senate Resolution No. 990, which was filed by Villanueva, seeks to conduct an inquiry into the preparedness of the government to address the impact of artificial intelligence on the local labor market and the future of work. Recently, DOLE said that "manual operations" in some offices are the "first to be affected" by the deployment of AI. Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of the Trabaho para sa Bayan (TPB) Act and the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, also noted that NEDA should include the impact of emerging industries including AI in their ongoing consultations. "The global push for digitalization and the widespread use of Al in all industries necessitates the need for an examination of the government's programs and projects to prepare the country's workforce to fully embrace the challenges of Al," the measure said. According to a study by the International Monetary Fund, almost 40% of global employment is exposed to AI. Another survey said 40% of young people around the world are concerned about losing their jobs, while 33% see AI as a significant driver of change in the workplace. The Philippines in 2021 launched the National Artificial Intelligence roadmap to accelerate the adoption of AI to advance industrial development, generate better quality entrepreneurship, and provide higher-paying opportunities for Filipinos. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) created the National Industry Board for Analytics and Artificial Intelligence in partnership with the Analytics Association of the Philippines. The former TESDA Secretary also noted the inclusion of training in emerging industries, AI and the development of micro-credentials under the Tulong Trabaho Fund (TTF). Under the 2024 General Appropriations Act, the government allocated P 1.035 billion to TTF. "AI will move from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must-have' technology. Businesses, offices, and organizations must be fully prepared to leverage it," Villanueva said. "Our government agencies must develop a cohesive plan to manage the integration of new technologies into the labor market. The goal is to make sure that humans and machines can create better results when working together," he ended. Villanueva: Bilisan plano ng gobyerno sa kahandaan ng job market sa AI Nanawagan si Senador Joel Villanueva sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), at iba pang ahensiya ng gobyerno na madaliin ang kahandaan at kakayahang umangkop ng Philippine labor market sa Artificial Intelligence (AI) para mapigilan ang pagkawala ng trabaho. "We welcome new technology to make work life easy and lift productivity, but this requires DOLE and other agencies to work double time to make our workforce technically adept and equipped with crucial skills like critical thinking and problem solving, otherwise we would just be counting job losses," sabi ni Villanueva, chairman ng Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development. Nauna nang naghain si Villanueva ng Senate Resolution No. 990 para alamin ang kahandaan ng gobyerno upang tugunan ang epekto ng AI sa local labor market at estado ng trabaho sa bansa. Kamakailan ay sinabi ng DOLE na unang maaapektuhan ng paggamit ng AI ang "manual operations" ng ilang mga tanggapan. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, principal author at sponsor ng Trabaho para sa Bayan (TPB) Act at ng Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, na dapat isama ng NEDA sa kanilang mga konsultasyon ang epekto ng mga umuusbong na mga industriya gaya ng AI. "The global push for digitalization and the widespread use of Al in all industries necessitate the need for an examination of the government's programs and projects to prepare the country's workforce to fully embrace the challenges of Al," sabi pa niya. Ayon sa isang pag-aaral ng International Monetary Fund, halos 40% ng global employment ay exposed na sa AI. Sa isang pang survey, 40% ng 'young people' sa buong mundo ay nababahalang mawalan ng trabaho, habang 33% naman ay nakikita ang AI na malaking dahilan ng pagbabago sa kanilang hanapbuhay. Noong 2021, naglunsad ang Pilipinas ng National Artificial Intelligence roadmap para mapabilis ang pag-adopt ng AI upang maisulong ang industrial development, makabuo ng quality entrepreneurship, at makapagbigay higher-paying opportunities para sa mga Pilipino. Ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) naman ay bumuo ng National Industry Board for Analytics and Artificial Intelligence sa pakikipagtulungan sa Analytics Association of the Philippines. Ayon pa sa dating TESDA secretary, nakapaloob sa Tulong Trabaho Fund (TTF) ang mga pagsasanay sa emerging industries, AI, at ang paghubog ng micro-credentials. Sa ilalim ng 2024 General Appropriations Act, naglaan ang gobyerno ng P1.035 bilyon para sa TTF. "AI will move from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must-have' technology. Businesses, offices, and organizations must be fully prepared to leverage it," ani Villanueva. "Our government agencies must develop a cohesive plan to manage the integration of new technologies into the labor market. The goal is to make sure that humans and machines can create better results when working together," pagtatapos pa niya.