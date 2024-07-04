Press Release

July 4, 2024 Bong Go supports TESDA graduates in Binangonan, Rizal as he advocates for more job opportunities for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended support and assistance to the graduates of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) who took up the course in Event Management at the Digital Rizal Training and Assessment Center, Inc. in Binangonan, Rizal. This initiative underscores the senator's commitment to advancing skills development and livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. In his message last Monday, July 1, Senator Go emphasized the important role of TESDA in equipping Filipinos with the skills necessary to secure employment and improve their quality of life. He highlighted the transformative impact of TESDA programs, noting that they serve as a pathway for many individuals to achieve financial stability and professional growth. "TESDA is instrumental in honing the skills of our fellow Filipinos, providing them with the tools they need to seize livelihood opportunities," Go stated. "It is through programs like these that we can uplift our communities and drive economic progress." Go's Malasakit Team provided snacks, grocery packs, basketballs, and volleyballs to the 20 graduates who were given training scholarships through the senator's support. He acknowledged the importance of TESDA's mission in bridging the skills gap and ensuring that more Filipinos can access meaningful employment. By supporting TESDA programs, Go aims to foster a more inclusive and skilled workforce, capable of meeting the demands of the modern job market. In addition to praising the graduates for their hard work and dedication, Go lauded TESDA for its relentless efforts in providing high-quality training and assessment services. He commended the agency for its commitment to developing a skilled workforce, essential for the nation's continued growth and development. Go remarked: "Their work is vital in helping Filipinos acquire the skills they need to thrive in various industries. I applaud TESDA for its commitment to excellence and for being a beacon of hope for many." The senator also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities. His ongoing commitment to TESDA initiatives reaffirms the importance of vocational education and its role in driving inclusive growth and development in the country. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Mr. Malasakit ended.