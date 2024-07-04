Press Release

July 4, 2024 Bong Go advocates for improved public service delivery in communities through empowered barangay governance during assembly of Aklan barangay leaders On Wednesday, July 3, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go spoke to a dedicated assembly of local and barangay officials from the province of Aklan during the provincial congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas - Aklan Chapter held at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City. Go's address emphasized the crucial role of grassroots leaders in improving public service delivery and strengthening barangay leaders' capabilities as one of their Guests of Honor and Speakers. "Pinili kayo ng inyong mga nasasakupan dahil naniniwala sila sa inyong kakayahan sa pagsisilbi," said Go. "Kaya't huwag niyong biguin ang kanilang tiwala. Bagama't tayo ay may iba't ibang titulo - ako bilang senador at kayo bilang mga barangay officials - tayo ay pare-parehong lingkod-bayan na ang layunin at bisyo ay maghatid ng serbisyong may malasakit at mabuting pamamahala sa ating mga kababayan," he added. Addressing the theme, "Strengthening Barangay Leaders Capacities, Road to Outstanding Public Service to our Community," Go underscored the importance of truthful and dedicated leadership to strengthen the barangays, which are the closest and with the easiest access to the community. In his commitment to empowering local governance, Go also highlighted his filing of Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to enhance the capabilities of barangay units to cater to their constituents while also proposing benefits for barangay officials akin to regular government employees. "Nag-file ako ng Senate Bill No. 197, o ang Magna Carta for Barangays, na layuning mabigyan ng sweldo at benepisyo ang ating barangay officials gaya ng karaniwang opisyal ng gobyerno," he stated. Additionally, the Senator discussed his support for barangay health workers through his filed Senate Bill No. 427, advocating for a monthly honorarium and comprehensive benefits package for BHWs if enacted into law. He also mentioned his co-authorship of Republic Act No. 11768, which now provides monthly honorariums and benefits for SK leaders and allocates funds for youth development and empowerment programs at the grassroots level. Go also took a moment to recognize the LnB officials present including the National LnB President Maria Katrina Jessica Dy, LnB President of Aklan Ralf Tolosa, LnB President of Davao City January Duterte, and other barangay officials present, among others, emphasizing their essential roles in serving their communities. His Malasakit team also facilitated the distribution of tokens to all attendees, which included fruits, basketballs, sling bags, shirts, and local delicacies. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has backed several projects aimed at enhancing public service delivery in the province. Among these projects are the construction of local roads in Makato, the installation of streetlights in Tangalan, the construction of an evacuation center in Numancia, a two-story building for the Ibajay District Hospital, and the renovation of the Ibajay Municipal Park. Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged those with health concerns to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo. Institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop aimed at helping indigent patients minimize their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by streamlining access to various agencies offering medical assistance programs. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. Furthermore, in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) and with the support of LGUs and fellow lawmakers, Go has advocated for constructing Super Health Centers in strategic locations nationwide to bring primary health services closer to communities. In Aklan, seven Super Health Centers are funded. Go concluded with a continued service to the Filipino people, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.