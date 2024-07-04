Press Release

July 4, 2024 Bong Go assists displaced workers in Nueva Vizcaya; calls for continuous livelihood support for the poor towards inclusive economic recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go remains committed to helping more Filipino workers who lost their jobs due to various crises. His Malasakit Team conducted a distribution activity for displaced workers in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya on Wednesday, July 3. With Go's support, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) briefed the qualified recipients about its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, where those qualified may render temporary employment to help the community. "Nandirito po tayo para sa programang TUPAD na ating isinulong noon na mabigyan po kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Para at least makapag-adjust po muna tayo. Bigyan po natin ng pagpupugay ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE sa programang TUPAD. Palakpakan po natin silang muli. Salamat po sa inyong lahat," Go expressed during a video message. Dubbed "Mr. Malasakit" for his consistent, compassionate service to people experiencing poverty, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to provide temporary employment avenues for individuals facing economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. The Malasakit Team of Senator Go held the event at South Solano Elementary School in collaboration with Vice Governor Eufemia Dacayo. The 145 beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, masks, basketballs volleyballs, and shirts. Some recipients also received shoes. Furthermore, to alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 across the country. "Sa nagdaang taon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya. Mandato nating nasa gobyerno ang alagaan ang kapakanan ng ating mga mamamayan, lalo na ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino, yung mga daily wage earners," Go cited. As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered additional assistance to the beneficiaries as he informed them that they could seek medical attention at Region 2 Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong, where there is a Malasakit Center ready to assist them with their hospital expenses. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to provide accessible medical assistance programs from the government to poor and indigent patients. "We now have 165 Malasakit Centers across the Philippines ready to assist poor and indigent patients. According to the DOH's reports, around ten million Filipinos were aided by the Malasakit Team," said Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," Go concluded.