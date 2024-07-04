Kidney failure patient in Mati City, Davao Oriental found relief through the assistance of Bong Go and the Malasakit Center

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go met Kenneth Donia, a 43-year-old resident of Barangay 6 in Mati City, Davao Oriental, who had been undergoing dialysis for five years following the onset of kidney failure during his recent visit to the city.

His deteriorating condition improved significantly with the support of Senator Go and the Malasakit Center initiative, which facilitates access to medical assistance programs across 165 public hospitals nationwide. According to Donia, this initiative has alleviated the financial burden associated with medical tests and enhanced his overall well-being.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go is committed to achieving healthcare equity by bridging the gap in medical accessibility for underserved communities. His efforts led to the establishment of Malasakit Centers in 2018 and the passage of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, underscoring his dedication to enhancing medical assistance accessibility for indigent Filipinos.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop for medical assistance that supports indigent patients without requiring them to visit multiple locations where participating agencies are located. In Davao Oriental, a Malasakit Center is located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

Donia's story highlights the significant impact of Malasakit Centers in promoting accessible healthcare. Through Go's initiative, these centers have become essential in supporting individuals like Kenneth, ensuring they receive necessary medical care without facing exorbitant costs.

During the relief activity led by Go on June 29 in Mati City, Donia personally thanked Senator Go for the support provided through the Malasakit program.

"Daghan kaayong salamat kay Senator Bong Go sa proyekto na Malasakit Center, na iyang ginaserbisyo sa tibuok Pilipinas kay dako gyud kaayo ning tabang, pareha sa akoa nga daghan pag panginahanglan--mga Pilipino nga naglisod gyud kaayo sa kinabuhi, labi na sa pagkakaron."

(Maraming salamat kay Senator Bong Go, sa kanyang proyekto na Malasakit Center, bilang kanyang serbisyo sa buong Pilipinas dahil malaki ang naitulong nito, kagaya sa 'kin na marami ang pangangailangan, pati na rin sa mga Pilipinong naghihirap sa buhay lalo na sa panahon ngayon.)

Go's commitment to "Bisyo ay Mag Serbisyo" is exemplified by the Malasakit Centers established nationwide, which have provided essential medical support to approximately 10 million Filipinos according to DOH's latest pronouncements. This initiative vividly demonstrates the senator's sincere dedication to caring for the Filipino people through his malasakit heart.

Reflecting on his efforts, Go stated, "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Kayo po ang dapat kong pasalamatan dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod at makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos."