Tolentino urges Laguna graduates: be critical thinkers, problem solvers

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino called on the graduating batch of the Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) in San Pablo City, Laguna, to become critical thinkers and problem solvers, as they pursue opportunities and explore new horizons after stepping out of their university.

Tolentino was the keynote speaker on Wednesday (July 3) to over a thousand graduating students from LSPU's various academic programs.

"Your education is not just about the degree you earned, but the knowledge and wisdom you acquired," the senator said.

"Use your education to become critical thinkers and problem solvers, and to develop the ability to adapt and thrive in our rapidly changing world," he added.

The senator was joined at the commencement rites by San Pablo City Mayor Vicente Amante, LSPU President Dr. Mario R. Briones, and other university officials.

Noting how San Pablo is known as a progressive community that is also blessed with natural resources, Tolentino urged the graduates to become proud representatives of their city and university in whatever field they choose.

"Maging maipagmamalaking kinatawan ng inyong paaralan at ng inyong lungsod. Ipakita n'yo ang kahusayan at diwa ng magandang lungsod ng San Pablo," he stressed.

Finally, the senator acknowledged the parents, professors, and university administrators for their role in preparing the youth to become productive and responsible members of society.