Press Release

July 5, 2024 Bong Go celebrates with Gilas Pilipinas Women's U18 team, vows to gather financial support for young basketball stars Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, did not hold back his pride and excitement as he hosted a meet-and-greet for the Gilas Pilipinas Women's Under-18 basketball team on Thursday, July 4, in his Senate office in Pasay City. The country's Under-18 team recently crushed team Lebanon with a decisive 95-64 victory on June 30 at the Futian Sports Park in China to bag the championship title. The win propelled Gilas Women's U-18 from Division B to Division A. During the gathering, Senator Go expressed his admiration and support for the young athletes, highlighting the resilience and indomitable spirit that typify Filipino competitors. "Ating Gilas Pilipinas Women's Team Under-18, at soon to be magiging part na po sila ng Elite Team, ang iba po ay maiiwan sa Under-18. Ang ating mga players po ay lumalaban kahit na mas maliit tayo sa ating mga kalaban," said Go. He continued by emphasizing the larger heart of the Filipinos, "Kilala po ang Pilipino na lumalaban; mas malaki po ang pusong Pinoy kaysa sa kalaban natin. Lalaban po ang Gilas Pilipinas at good luck po sa mga future competitions," he added. The team comprised of rising stars such as Naomi Panganiban, Ava Fajardo, Gabriella Ramos, Alyssa Rodriguez, Jolzyne Impreso, Christina Lapasaran, Ashlyn Abong, Tiffany Reyes, Margarette Duenas, Alicia Villanueva, Sophia Canindo, and Venice Quinte, showcased exceptional teamwork and perseverance. Earlier, Go was instrumental in securing financial support for the various initiatives and programs of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas through the Philippine Sports Commission. He also plans to gather more financial support for each player and coach who was part of the Gilas Women's U-18 team. Coach Julie Amos, the coach of the U18 team, also expressed her gratitude for the support of Senator Go and other stakeholders. "It is an honor for us na magbigay siya ng oras for our team. Thank you very much for the unending support na binigay niyo po sa team namin. Especially for this day. Alam po namin na galing pa kayo ng Davao," she said. Amos elaborated on how this support has positively impacted the team's morale and prospects: "We are so much grateful po sa ibinahagi niyo pong oras at tulong sa amin. Because of the financial support po na matatanggap from the government, after winning SEABA and FIBA Asia, we were expecting more recognition from the players." She highlighted the boost in morale provided by the senator's visit and his commitment to their program. "And it was you po, Senator Bong Go, na nagbigay po ng oras sa amin. Binigyan niyo po kami ng... Ito pong pagbibigay niyo sa amin ... definitely po will boost the morale of everybody, lalung lalo na po marami po sa amin na galing po ng ibang bansa," she added. Concluding her statement, Coach Amos expressed continued gratitude for the ongoing support. "Sana po huwag po kayong magsasawa at maraming salamat po sa inyong tulong sa ating women's program, basketball," she said. Gabby Ramos, a key player on the U18 team, also shared her thoughts during the event. Representing her teammates, she conveyed their collective appreciation: "We just want to, on behalf of me and my teammates, we just want to say thank you to Senator Bong Go for having us here today. Thank you so much." Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the athletes: "Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Sports, dito po ako sa likod na laging sumusuporta po sa ating mga atleta. Suportahan po natin ang ating Filipino Team." In a Facebook live session, he highlighted the role of sports in steering youth away from negative influences and promoting health and fitness: "Suportahan natin at isang paraan 'yan na ilayo natin ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!" Go has been a proactive advocate for sports development, taking significant legislative actions to support young athletes and integrate sports into national development. He played a crucial role in the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual path for student-athletes to excel in sports and academics. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May. This bill aims to establish a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy. Go, alongside the PSC, has also provided significant financial support to Filipino athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. On June 21, during a ceremony at the PSC office in Manila, Go and PSC officials distributed checks worth PhP500,000 to each of the Olympians to aid their preparations.