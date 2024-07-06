Press Release

July 6, 2024 Cayetano reassures factual, independent New Senate Building review Senate Accounts Committee chair Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday reaffirmed the rigorous and independent nature of the ongoing review of the New Senate Building (NSB), in response to concerns raised by former Senator Panfilo Lacson about its negative public perception. "The conduct of the NSB review is factual and independent. Hindi pwede ang suspicion, speculation, assumption, akala," the Accounts chair said. Cayetano gave this assurance after Lacson released a statement expressing dismay that the NSB project is now seen as a potential symbol of government misuse of funds. Lacson's remarks followed a recent heated exchange between Cayetano and Senator Nancy Binay, Lacson's immediate successor as Accounts Committee chair, during a public hearing on the NSB last Wednesday, July 3. In the hearing, Binay disputed Cayetano regarding the project's total cost which had ballooned to P23.3 billion, a figure that Cayetano said came from Binay's own team involved in overseeing the project. In his statement, Lacson acknowledged the cost increase from an initial P8.9 billion to P23.3 billion, which prompted Senate President Francis Escudero to call for a thorough review. The former senator also disclosed that he helped facilitate discussions between Cayetano and Binay to ensure a smooth transition in overseeing the project details. During Wednesday's public hearing, Cayetano reiterated the committee's commitment to conducting a review aimed at ensuring the highest standards of construction at a reasonable cost. "The goal is to have the best functional and iconic Senate building that will be a symbol of our democratic process of the will of the Filipino people, at the best quality at the right cost," Cayetano said. Cayetano, tiniyak ang makatotohanan at malayang pagsusuri sa New Senate Building Muling tiniyak ni Senate Accounts Committee chair Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes ang mahigpit at malayang pamamaraan ng pagsusuri sa New Senate Building (NSB), bilang tugon sa mga alalahanin ni dating Senador Panfilo Lacson tungkol sa negatibong pananaw ng publiko ukol rito. "The conduct of the NSB review is factual and independent. Hindi pwede ang suspicion, speculation, assumption, akala," wika ng Accounts chair. Sinabi ito ni Cayetano matapos maglabas ng pahayag si Lacson ng pagkadismaya na ang NSB project ay nakikita na ngayon bilang isang potensyal na simbolo ng maling paggamit ng pondo ng gobyerno. Ang pahayag ni Lacson ay kasunod ng mainit na palitan nina Cayetano at Senator Nancy Binay, na siyang sumunod kay Lacson bilang Accounts Committee chair, sa isang public hearing sa NSB noong Miyerkules, July 3. Sa pagdinig, iginiit ni Binay na mali si Cayetano hinggil sa kabuuang halaga ng proyekto na lumobo sa P23.3 bilyon. Bwelta naman ni Cayetano, ang numero naman ay nagmula sa sariling team ni Binay na kabilang sa pangangasiwa sa proyekto. Sa kanyang pahayag, kinilala ni Lacson ang pagtaas ng gastos mula sa inisyal na P8.9 bilyon hanggang P23.3 bilyon. Aniya, ito ang nag-udyok kay Senate President Francis Escudero na tumawag ng masusing pagsusuri. Ibinunyag din ng dating senador na sinubukan niyang tumulong na mag-usap sina Cayetano at Binay upang matiyak ang maayos na paglipat sa pangangasiwa sa mga detalye ng proyekto. Sa public hearing noong Miyerkules, inulit ni Cayetano ang pangako ng komite na magsagawa ng pagsusuri na naglalayong tiyakin ang pinakamataas na pamantayan ng konstruksiyon sa makatwirang halaga. "The goal is to have the best functional and iconic Senate building that will be a symbol of our democratic process of the will of the Filipino people, at the best quality at the right cost," sabi ni Cayetano.