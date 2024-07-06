Press Release

July 6, 2024 EDCOM2 cements partnership with Ateneo School of Government for education research fellowship In a signing ceremony held yesterday, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) cemented a partnership with Ateneo de Manila University for an education research fellowship through the Ateneo School of Government and the Gokongwei Brothers School of Education and Learning. The EDCOM 2 - Ateneo Research Fellowship will generate the final set of studies that the Commission will utilize for its reforms. This initiative is also one among the many research endeavors undertaken by EDCOM 2, aiming to recommend transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms to enhance the global competitiveness of the Philippines in both education and labor markets. "The importance of research was very clear when we started with EDCOM 2, as we understood that we cannot jump into solutions without first and foremost doing proper diagnosis of the problems we face. That is what real research requires. Not just general statements of what needs to be done, but an incisive analysis of the factors that cause it, and clear recommendations as to how to solve these issues, while accounting for the context in which we operate," says EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. Ateneo President Fr. Roberto Yap likewise emphasized the role of evidence in policy making. "This collaboration not only underscores our shared commitment to improving the Philippine education sector but also highlights the importance of evidence-based policy recommendations. The Ateneo is eager to work with EDCOM II in pursuing this endeavor of improving the education sector in our country through studying its challenges and forging the path towards its reformation. We believe that through this fellowship, we will uncover significant insights that will pave the way for substantial and lasting reforms to address the educational crisis," he said. Present as witnesses were Dean of the Gokongwei Brothers School of Education and Learning Design Fr Johnny C. Go, SJ, Dean of the Ateneo School of Government Dr. Philip Arnold P. Tuano; Dr. Ma. Assunta C. Cuyegkeng, Executive Director of the Lily Gokongwei Ngochua Leadership Academy; Ivyrose S. Baysic, Head Head of the Ateneo Policy Center; and Dr. Christian Leubert C. Milambiling, Program Manager for Research of the Ateneo Center for Education Reform. The EDCOM 2 - Ateneo Research Fellowship will engage researchers affiliated with a higher education institution to work on sixteen (16) studies that will answer priority research questions on early childhood care and development, basic education, higher education, teacher education, technical-vocational education and training and lifelong learning, and governance and financing for education. The Commission will be working very closely with education research fellows to produce powerful studies that can truly inform and direct the recommendations that it is advocating for. "We are really working step by step with our scholars to make sure that whatever we know from the field, whatever we know from our hearings, we are able to share with our research fellows so that the studies really give us the most concrete and instructive recommendations," added Yee. Applications for the EDCOM 2 - Ateneo Research Fellowship are extended until July 15, 2024. Qualified applicants can apply through https://bit.ly/EDCOM2xADMU or may coordinate through [email protected] for more information about the research fellowship. Details of the 16 priority research areas can be accessed through https://bit.ly/3Vtrpxb.







