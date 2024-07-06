Press Release

July 6, 2024 Bong Go champions better healthcare access in localities during his visit to Malasakit Center and Super Health Center in Iba, Zambales Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the vital need to bolster the country's health sector especially in localities and grassroots communities during his recent visit to Iba, Zambales on Friday, July 5. He personally inspected the operations of the Malasakit Center at President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital and organized a feeding program for patients and their families. "Kahit sa munting paraan ko, nagpapalugaw ako sa mga pasyente (at) sa mga watchers... Naghihirap po 'yan, tulungan po natin sila kahit na sa pamamagitan man lang ng lugaw. In my own personal capacity ay tutulong po ako sa kanila," Go said previously. "Ito pong palugaw, personal capacity ko ito, tumutulong tayo sa mga pasyente, sa mga kababayan natin. Kung pwede namang ma-institutionalize po ito, may pondo naman po ang gobyerno, itulong n'yo po sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap. (Nagpapakain tayo) para hindi sila magutom at upang makakuha ng tamang nutrisyon, wala na silang iisipin muna habang nagpapagaling o nagbabantay ng pasyente," he cited. The senator also participated in the blessing of the new Super Health Center in Iba, which shall improve the local healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities. In his message, Go elaborated on the unique roles of Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers in improving access to government medical services, particularly in remote areas. "Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop, nasa loob na ho ng hospital 'yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na handang tumulong po sa inyong pagpapagamot," noted Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Ito pong Malasakit Center, ginawa po 'yan para po sa Pilipino. Isa lang po ito sa mga programa na layuning ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa inyo, mga kababayan ko. Kaya kung kayo po ay may kailangang bayaran sa ospital, huwag po kayo mahiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center," he encouraged. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops where particularly poor and indigent patients can avail themselves of medical assistance programs from concerned agencies, streamlining the often burdensome processes that deter people from seeking medical help. There are currently 165 Malasakit Centers that help more or less ten million Filipinos with their medical-related expenses. The Super Health Centers, on the other hand, are community-based facilities offering primary healthcare services, including diagnostic and laboratory services, birthing facilities, and minor surgical procedures, among others. These centers aim to bring essential health services closer to Filipinos in underserved communities. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including four in the province. As an adopted son of Iba town and the province of Zambales, Go praised the local government's collaborative efforts to ensure their constituents receive necessary medical care, including Congressman Jay Khonghun, Congresswoman Doris "Bing" Maniquiz, Governor Hermogenes "Jun" Ebdane, Vice Governor Jacqueline "Jaq" Khonghun, Mayor Irenea "Aireen" Maniquiz Binan, and Vice Mayor Joan Ballesteros, among others. Go then reiterated his ongoing support for the health sector, vowing to continue advocating for initiatives that enhance healthcare delivery across the nation. Senator Go's visit to Iba underscores his proactive approach to addressing healthcare needs, ensuring that vital medical services reach every Filipino, especially those in the farthest corners of the country. Furthermore, Go brought attention to Republic Act 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which he served as the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. This law shall create Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under the jurisdiction of DOH. "Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he said. On the same day, Go also assisted 2,000 indigents in the town. He also had the pleasure of witnessing the blessing and the inauguration of the Iba Municipal Hall which he supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. Lastly, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, the senator also attended the opening of the Mayor's Cup Basketball & Volleyball League at the Zambales Sports Gymnasium which he also supported together with the Philippine Sports Commission. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.