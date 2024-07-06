Press Release

July 6, 2024 Bong Go's feeding program continues to bring relief and support to patients Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, popularly known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassion towards the poor, continues his feeding program in public hospitals, especially those with Malasakit Centers. He emphasized the importance of proper nutrition to protect one's health and wellbeing. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from the beneficiaries, the senator is committed to sustaining this initiative, recognizing that many patients are indigents who can barely afford medical expenses and travel costs. On Friday, July 5, Senator Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, led a feeding program at President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba, Zambales, while he personally checked the operations of the Malasakit Center in the said hospital. Apart from his visit, from July 1 to 4, Senator Go's Malasakit Team visited several hospitals, leading feeding programs that have already benefitted many Filipinos. The scheduled hospitals for the "Lugaw Distribution" included the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City, San Juan Medical Center, Taguig Pateros District Hospital, Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City, and the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City. In Cebu, they scheduled feeding programs at Cebu City Medical Center, Cebu South Medical Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, all in Cebu City; Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City; Cebu Provincial Hospital - Carcar City; and Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital. The senator hopes that these small gestures continue to provide relief and bring smiles to the faces of Filipino patients. "Sa ating mga pasyente dito sa ospital, nais ko pong iparating sa inyo na huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Alam ko pong mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ninyo ngayon, pero nandito kami para sa inyo, handang tumulong at magbigay-suporta," Go encouraged. "Isa po sa mga layunin ng ating mga Malasakit Centers ay masiguro na makakatanggap kayo ng kinakailangang tulong sa inyong mga gastusin sa ospital. Ngunit alam din po namin na hindi lamang sa aspetong medikal kayo nangangailangan. Kaya't ang ating feeding program ay inilunsad upang siguraduhin na mayroon kayong makakain habang kayo ay nagpapagaling," he added. Senator Go launched the feeding program to address the immediate needs of hospital patients, who often struggle to afford even basic necessities while dealing with medical issues. This initiative works because it offers direct, tangible assistance to those in need, providing nourishment to patients who might otherwise go without. The Malasakit Centers program was initiated by Go after he personally witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos to get the medical attention they need due to hesitancy and expensive hospital services. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The Malasakit Center is designed to be a one-stop shop where poor and indigent patients can conveniently access medical assistance programs offered by the concerned agencies. Currently, there are 165 Malasakit Centers throughout the country and has already helped more or less ten million Filipinos. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," concluded Go.