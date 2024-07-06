Bong Go advocates for more economic opportunities for the poor as his team aids displaced workers in Hindang, Leyte

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go coordinated with Mayor Betty Cabal to provide aid and support to displaced workers in Hindang, Leyte, on Friday, July 5. The mayor also joined in the efforts, showing her support for the local community and the initiatives being undertaken.

Go's outreach team handed out shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and food packs to 203 displaced workers at the Hindang Municipal Gym.

"Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang maibalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya," said Go in a video message.

With the support of the Senator, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) offered a temporary employment to the workers through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Nandirito po tayo para sa programang TUPAD na ating isinulong noon na mabigyan po kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Para at least makapag-adjust po muna tayo. Bigyan po natin ng pagpupugay ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE sa programang TUPAD. Palakpakan po natin silang muli. Salamat po sa inyong lahat," Go expressed during a video message.

Dubbed as "Mr. Malasakit" for his consistent, compassionate service to people experiencing poverty, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to provide temporary employment avenues for individuals facing economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered additional help to those who need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit any of the Malasakit Centers in the province.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that provides convenient access to the medical assistance programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Currently, there are 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted more or less ten million Filipinos according to DOH's reports.

Malasakit Centers in Leyte are located at the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City; Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City; Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City; and Leyte Provincial Hospital and Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital, both in Palo.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.