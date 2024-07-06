Tolentino urges transfer of Manila Zoo to Masungi Georeserve

Transfer the Manila Zoo to the Masungi Georesereve?

The idea was broached by Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Saturday (July 6), saying that the transfer of the 65-year-old zoo from its current location in Malate, a highly urbanized district in Manila, to the renowned geotourism site in Baras, Rizal, would allow the animals under the zoo's care to live under better conditions that are also closer to their natural habitat.

"Mas maganda kung mabibigyan ng espasyo ang mga inaalagaang hayop [ng Manila Zoo] kung saan maaari silang mabuhay sa tamang lugar at klima," Tolentino told Ann Adeling Dumaliang, co-founder of the Masungi Georesereve Foundation, on the senator's radio program, 'SOS' on DZRH.

He noted that under the zoo's current six-hectare site, the animals are kept in small enclosures and are exposed to urban noise, heat, and pollution.

"Maliit lang po ito kaya hirap na hirap yung ating mga giraffe...yung ating elepante nga namatay...mainit yung semento. Hindi po kasi natural habitat ng mga hayop na nabanggit ko yung kalungsuran, kung saan mainit, maingay, at mausok," explained the senator, who advocated sustainable development and tourism when he was mayor of Tagaytay City and chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Dumaliang welcomed Tolentino's idea, saying that animal protection and similar activities can be accommodated in a larger master plan for the georesereve.

"Kapag geopark ang isang lugar, hindi naman ibig sabihin nito na lahat ay strict protection... mayroon din talagang mga aspeto ng sustainable development," she said, noting that all the different activities can be synchronized to reveal the character of the location.

"Maganda pong recommendation po yung inyong nabanggit, malaki rin po yung pwedeng ambag n'yan sa environment education," she added.

Tolentino then shared a similar case - the transfer of the Manila Boys Town also to the province of Rizal. He pointed out that the institution remained under the management of Manila city government. "So the name 'Manila Zoo' can be retained," he stressed.

Finally, the senator said that the country can look to best practices in developing and protecting the Masungi Georesereve. He cited the San Diego National Park model in the United States, where the world-famous San Diego Zoo is located.