Press Release

July 7, 2024 A Muslim family in Manila benefits from Malasakit Center and Bong Go's compassionate service Baisaman Madale lives a life of simplicity and devotion in Barangay 648, Quiapo, Manila City. As a Muslim grandmother to a young boy named Abdul Jalil Madale Lorioda, Baisaman's life revolves around family and faith. Yet, it was the health of her grandson that brought them into contact with a service that would profoundly impact their lives--the Malasakit Center. Abdul Jalil was diagnosed with a heart defect at a tender age, a revelation that came with fear and uncertainty. "Nung maliit pa po siya, nung baby pa siya, ay nakita na po siya na may butas sa puso," Baisaman explained, her voice steady but filled with concern. The doctors were hopeful yet clear; that surgery was necessary. Faced with towering medical costs, the family felt the weight of despair. In their search for aid, the Madale family turned to Go and the Malasakit Center at the National Children's Hospital in Quezon City. They provided something invaluable for Baisaman and her family--a guarantee letter that covered the cost of Abdul Jalil's surgery. "Malaking bagay na 'yung guarantee letter eh... 'Yun ang may tulong talaga ng Malasakit," Baisaman reflected, gratitude evident in her tone. More than just financial aid, it was a lifeline that allowed Abdul Jalil to receive his surgery without the burden of debt for his family. For Baisaman, this support was a testament to the genuine care embedded within the initiative. "'Yung pagma-malasakit niya (Go) at pagsi-service niya po sa tao ay talagang totoo po 'yun. So, ramdam na ramdam po namin 'yan," she shared about Go. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Meanwhile, Go, reflecting on the impact of the Malasakit Centers, reiterated his commitment: "Ako po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magsaserbisyo sa inyo dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos." Today, Abdul Jalil is a vibrant child, his heart condition managed, his future is brighter. The Madale family's story is a quiet testament to the profound impact of community and governmental support. It's a narrative not of dramatic rescues, but of consistent, dependable assistance where it's most needed--a subtle yet significant blessing in the lives of many Filipinos.