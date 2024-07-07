Press Release

July 7, 2024 Bong Go helps fire-hit households in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go sent his Malasakit Team to assist fire victims in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, on Friday, July 5. In his video message, Go gave hope to affected residents, saying, "Mga kababayan, sa mga nasunugan, 'wag kayong mawalan ng pag asa. Ang gamit ay mabibili natin 'yan kung magtutulungan lang tayo at nandito kami handang tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ang pera, kikitain niyo 'yan kung magsumikap lang tayo pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever." "Kaya habang nabubuhay tayo, 'wag kayong mawalan ng pag asa at magtulungan lang tayo na makabalik kayo sa normal na pamumuhay," he continued. As part of his commitment to ensuring the government is ready and equipped to deal with fire-related incidents, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored, to further enhance the firefighting capability of the agency. The law provides for a ten-year modernization program for BFP that includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting more firefighters, and providing specialized training, among others. A total of 22 families received snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go's Malasakit during a relief activity held at the Barangay 18 gymnasium. Also present during the event was Mayor Eric Canosa. To help them recover further, the families received financial assistance from the senator. Apart from the relief given, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered further assistance to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit Northern Mindanao Medical Center or J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city, where there are Malasakit Centers ready to assist their medical-related expenses. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Mga kababayan, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan naman ang totoo. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.