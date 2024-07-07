Press Release

July 7, 2024 Poe honors National Artist Eddie Romero on 100th birth anniversary Senator Grace Poe is persuading young Filipinos to include classic films by the late National Artist Eddie Romero in their movie to-watch list to better understand Philippine cinema and society. Poe made the call as she paid tribute to the National Artist for Film and Broadcast on his 100th birth anniversary on July 7. Poe said Romero's unparalleled artistry left behind a lasting legacy that continues to be celebrated by audiences across generations. "It is but proper to give honor to Director Eddie Romero's remarkable life and to remember his notable contributions to Philippine cinema and the arts," she noted in her Senate Resolution No. 1040. She also cited a provision in the 1987 Constitution that states that "arts and letters shall enjoy the patronage of the State" and that the State shall "conserve, promote and popularize the nation's historical and cultural heritage and resources, as well as artistic creations." Born to Ambassador Jose E. Romero and Pilar Sinco Romero on July 7, 1924 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, Romero received the conferment as National Artist in 2003. He died on May 28, 2013. Poe highlighted Romero's devotion to the art and commerce of cinema spanning more than 60 years. The celebrated and award-winning screenwriter, film director, and producer of Philippine movies has left behind a body of work delving into the history and politics of the country, according to Poe. Among his most distinguished and critically acclaimed professional film credits include "Aguila" (1980), "Ganito Kami Noon...Paano Kayo Ngayon?" (1976), "Ang Princesa at Ang Pulubi' (1951), "Manila, Open City" (1968), "Banta ng Kahapon" (1977), "Kamakalawa" (1981), and his 13-part television mini-series "Noli Me Tangere" (1992). Poe said her father, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., was honored to have worked with Romero when he starred in Aguila. The senator said Romero's contributions went beyond his film as he also served in different capacities to various cultural and professional offices and organizations. These included the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Presidential Commission on Culture and the Arts, Film Academy of the Philippines, and the Movie Workers Welfare Fund and Film Institute, among others. "Philippine cinema has been graced by the eminence of Direk Eddie Romero, and it is but fitting to pay homage to his contributions that have been nothing short of extraordinary," Poe said.