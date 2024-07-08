Bong Go champions support for Filipino laborers as he aids displaced workers in Bulan, Sorsogon

Maintaining his support to the labor sector, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Bulan, Sorsogon, on Friday, July 5, to assist displaced workers and help them overcome economic challenges.

In a video message, Go reinforced his commitment to the Filipino people: "Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ako ay patuloy na sumusuporta sa mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho."

Dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, Go also highlighted his legislative initiatives as he mentioned the filing of Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). This bill aims to provide temporary employment to those affected by economic hardships, including the impoverished, displaced, or those reliant on seasonal jobs.

Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, aiming to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide, which aims to help ease the financial burden on Filipino families.

During the aid activity held at Session Hall, Sangguniang Bayan ng Bulan, Go's Malasakit Team provided shirts, vitamins, face masks, key chains, basketballs, and volleyballs to 65 beneficiaries. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) then provided an orientation on the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program that Senator Go has supported in partnership with Provincial Board Member Ramil Robles and Vice Mayor Chezka Mae Robles.

Meanwhile, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography also encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Sorsogon Provincial Hospital should they need medical assistance from the government.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has aided more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," Go concluded.