July 8, 2024 Villar pushes for avian biodiversity conservation To learn about the rich diversity of bird species in our region is important to preserve their natural habitats for future generations, said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Villar said she fully supports activities that promote conservation and preservation awareness of our animals and native plants. The senator gave the Welcome Remarks during the Anniversary of the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines and Launching of the 13th Asian Bird Fair at Villar Sipag Hall in Las Pinas City. Villar noted this year's celebration is particularly special because of the launching of the 13th Asian Bird Fair 2024 (ABF) in November in Las Piñas. She congratulated the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines, which she has known since 2010. "For bird enthusiasts, she said it is notable that LPPWP is a crucial resting and refueling stop for migratory birds using the East Asian-Australasian Migratory Flyway, with some coming from as far as Siberia," she said.? Over the years, Villar related she is proud that she and the Wild Bird Club have collaborated on numerous programs to ensure the efficient conservation of the wetland park. Villar said both she, and Wild Bird Club's President, Mr. Michael Lu, as members of LPPWP Protected Area Management Board regularly discuss policies and interventions for the park's protection. This fair, Villar said, promises to be a celebration of avian diversity, conservation efforts, and a shared passion for birds. This will be shared with the public, especially students from Las Pinas and Paranaque to be invited in the event. "Asian Bird Fair aims to foster camaraderie, cooperation, and the sharing of knowledge and best practices among bird clubs across Asia. Its goals include promoting bird-watching as a sustainable eco-tourism activity, drawing attention to various bird festivals, fairs, and races, and highlighting the unique attractions and cultural offerings of the host city," she said. "The fair provides a platform for bird enthusiasts to exchange experiences and enhance their understanding and appreciation of avian life while contributing to bird habitat conservation and environmental awareness," she added. Through diverse activities and events, the senator said the the Asian Bird Fair strengthens bonds within the bird-watching community and encourages greater public interest in bird-watching and conservation efforts. Villar, isinusulong ang avian biodiversity conservation Mahalagang malaman ang mayamang kaibahan ng mga uri ng ibon sa ating rehiyon upang mapanatili natin ang kanilang natural na tirahan para sa darating na henerasyon, ayon kay Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. Bilang Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, sinabi ni Villar na suportado niya ang mga gawaing nagtataguyod conservation at preservation awateness ng ating mga hayop at native na halaman. Nagbigay ang senador ng Welcome Remarks sa Anniversary ng Wild Bird Club of the Philippines at Launching ng 13th Asian Bird Fair sa Villar Sipag Hall sa Las Pinas City. Iginiit ni Villar na espesyal ang pagdiriwang sa taong ito dahil sa launching ng 13th Asian Bird Fair 2024 (ABF) sa November sa Las Piñas City. Binati niya ang Wild Bird Club of the Philippines na kanyang nakilala mula pa noong 2010. "For bird enthusiasts, she said it is notable that LPPWP is a crucial resting and refueling stop for migratory birds using the East Asian-Australasian Migratory Flyway, with some coming from as far as Siberia," ani Villar. Ipinagmamalaki ni Villar na sa maraming taon. nakasama niya ang Wild Bird Club sa mga programa para matiyak ang epektibong konserbasyon ng wetland park. Bilang mga kasapi ng LPPWP Protected Area Management Board, regular nilang pinag-uusapan ni Wild Bird Club President Michael Lu ang mga polisiya at interventions sa proteksyon nito. Ang bird fair na ito. ani Villar, ay selebrasyon ng avian diversity, conservation efforts, shared passion sa mga ibon. Ibabahagi ito sa publiko partikular sa mga mag-aaral ng Las Pinas at Paranaque na iimbitahan sa naturang okasyon. "Asian Bird Fair aims to foster camaraderie, cooperation, and the sharing of knowledge and best practices among bird clubs across Asia. Its goals include promoting bird-watching as a sustainable eco-tourism activity, drawing attention to various bird festivals, fairs, and races, and highlighting the unique attractions and cultural offerings of the host city," ani Villar. "The fair provides a platform for bird enthusiasts to exchange experiences and enhance their understanding and appreciation of avian life while contributing to bird habitat conservation and environmental awareness," dagdag pa niya. Inihayag ng senador na sa diverse activities at events, palalakasin ng Asian Bird Fair ang ugnayan sa bird-watching community at. hihikayatin na magkaroon ng interes sa bird-watching at conservation efforts.