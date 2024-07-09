Press Release

July 9, 2024 Cayetano urges IETI graduates to embrace the '4Ps' of success "Will you create anything na walang purpose?" This was the thought-provoking question posed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as he addressed the 600 graduates of the International Electronics and Technical Institute, Inc. (IETI) during their 57th commencement exercise on Monday, July 8, 2024. "I say this to make you realize that at one point in time, you will start looking back and you will realize that you are a sum total of all your decisions," the senator told the graduates. As the Senate Committee Chair on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Cayetano shared his "4Ps"--Purpose, Planning, Payment, and People--as a guide for the graduates to understand themselves better in reaching success and discern what God has planned for them. "Your purpose is inside of you. If you really like it, it's your passion, hint na 'yan na iyan ang iyong purpose," the senator began. He also stressed discipline is needed in fulfilling one's purpose. Connecting the second and third "P," Cayetano advised, "When you're making your plans and looking at your purpose, think about the cost - the payment of your decision." "Pag masyado kang maraming priority, wala kang priority," he added. Jumping on his last point, Cayetano correlated the last "P" to people, emphasizing that everyone is created in the image and likeness of the Lord. "In life, you will meet all kinds of people, but try to see people the way the Lord sees people and try to look at people the way your parents look at you," he said. At the end of his message, the senator reminded the graduates that by understanding these 4Ps, they can align with God's plan and will know how to move forward. Cayetano, hinikayat ang mga IETI graduates na yakapin ang '4Ps' ng tagumpay "Will you create anything na walang purpose?" Ito ang tanong na binitawan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa 600 na estudyante mula sa International Electronics and Technical Institute, Inc. o IETI sa kanilang 57th commencement exercise nitong Lunes July 8, 2024. "I say this to make you realize that at one point in time, you will start looking back and you will realize that you are a sum total of all your decisions," sabi ng senador. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, ibinahagi ni Cayetano ang kanyang "4Ps" -- Purpose, Planning, Payment, at People -- bilang gabay para mas maunawaan ng mga nagtapos ang kanilang sarili sa pag-abot ng tagumpay at sa pagtupad ng plano ng Diyos. "Your purpose is inside of you. If you really like it, it's your passion, hint na 'yan na iyan ang iyong purpose," saad ni Cayetano. Binigyang-diin din niya na kailangan ang disiplina sa pagtupad ng layunin ng bawat isa. Sa pag-uugnay ng ikalawa at ikatlong "P," payo ni Cayetano, "When you're making your plans and looking at your purpose, think about the cost - the payment of your decision." "Pag masyado kang maraming priority, wala kang priority," dagdag niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang mensahe, iniugnay ni Cayetano ang huling "P" sa "People" o mga tao at binigyang-diin na nilikha ang bawat isa ayon sa imahe at pagkakahalintulad ng Panginoon. "In life, you will meet all kinds of people, but try to see people the way the Lord sees people and try to look at people the way your parents look at you," wika ng senador. Ipinaalala rin ng senador sa mga nagtapos na gamitin at unawain ang 4Ps na ito upang makasunod sa plano ng Diyos at malaman ang kanilang susunod na hakbang sa buhay.