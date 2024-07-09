Press Release

July 9, 2024 EXCERPTS FROM THE SENATE MEDIA BRIEFING WITH MAJORITY LEADER FRANCIS 'TOL' TOLENTINO

Tañada Room, Philippine Senate

9 July 2024 PART 1: MISSING FISHERMAN *Majority Leader Francis Tolentino MLFT [opening statement]:* May isang insidente na nangyari malapit sa Bajo de Masinloc, nasa akin ang coordinates at dahil dito, lumubog ang isang bangka at nawawala ang isang mangingisda na ang pangalan ay Jose Mondeñedo... noong July 7, 2024, sa may West Philippine Sea at ang pangalan ng barko na bumangga ay "Yang Fu." Eto ang coordinates [shows a piece of paper with coordinates written on it] kung saan nangyari, at kagabi ay nagbigay ng update sa akin si Admiral [Ronnie] Gavan, ang Chief ng Philippine Coast Guard, kung saan sinabi niya at kinumpirma niya, eto ang text niya: [Reads text message] "Good evening sir, hinahanap po namin since July 7, as soon as reported po sa atin, ng Coast Guard vessel 4003, did first as it has been patrolling Bajo de Masinloc, then today Coast Guard vessel 4407, relieved the ship. I also directed the Coast Guard NCR [and] Central Luzon to initiate investigation for appropriate filing of a case against the responsible vessel." [End] It would seem, eto ang pangalan ng vessel, baka mali lang ang pronunciation ko, Chinese characters, "Yang Fu," isang malaking barko na binangga ang mangingisda at nawawala si Mr. Jose Mondeñedo, since July 7, yan po ang ating breaking news sa inyo. Sa ngayon kulang pa, kasi tumakas [ang barko], identified naman [at] malamang ito ay commercial vessel. Yung pamilya ng nawawala, nakipag ugnayan dun sa nagreport din sa akin, at yung nag report sa akin ay humingi ng tulong para humingi ng assistance sa PCG, at si Admiral Gavan naman ay umaksyon agad. *Q:* Kung sakali, anong kaso ang pwedeng isampa? *MLFT:* Kung ano man yung kaso na unang isinampa natin dun sa barko na nakaregister sa Marshall Islands. natatandaan nyo? Yung may namatay na mangingisda na ibinurol sa Subic, nasampahan na yun, pero hindi nag cooperate yun Marshall Islands, so ang nagtrabaho sa atin ang DOJ at Marina, nakaabot pa ng Singapore. *Q:* Dahil involved ang Chinese vessel... [ino-notify ba ang Chinese embassy?] *MLFT:* Ang nakikita ko siguro yung IMO [International Maritime Organization], para maklaro kung anong registry nito, although Chinese characters ito minsan yun flag of registry iba, minsan Marshall Islands, minsan Panama, pero ang kailangan ngayon matunton kung nasaan yung nawawala nating mangingisda. PART 2: ON ETHICS COMPLAINT *MLFT:* Nakarating na sa akin [ang complaint], I have to admit hindi ko pa nababasa, sorry. *Q:* Sabi po ni SP Chiz, nasa power po inyo na mag schedule ng hearing pero posible na unahin nyo ay pagkasunduin sila... *MLFT:* Correct. Ganito yung status, yung Senate Ethics Committee, I was elected as Chairman of the Ethics Committee, that was a day before the recess, the adjournment. Hindi pa kumpleto ang composition ng committee, kulang pa ng isa. We will have to complete the membership but then again the committee will have to have an organizational meeting kasi di pa kami nagfi-first meeting. During that meeting, we can propose amendments to existing rules, adopt new rules, and have those rules published as required by law in a newspaper of general circulation or the Official Gazette, which will require 15 days. Thereafter, dun pa lang magiging effective yun. Tama yung sinabi ni SP Chiz, pwede ko pagharapin yung dalawa, pero hayaan muna nating mabuo yung committee, I would want that conciliatory process perhaps done [with] the members of the committee, hindi lang ako, because I would not act alone. After that, kung walang mangyari, saka pa lang papasok, aalamin namin on the basis of preliminary inquiry whether there is substantial, credible evidence to merit the determination of the committee, insofar as, one, whether it has jurisdiction, two, whether it can proceed with a hearing based on the sworn complaint, allegations and testimonies that probably might be provided. *Q:* Yun reconciliatory act, hindi po in public, naka executive session? *MLFT:* Correct, ayaw namin na isapubliko lahat ng pag-uusapan dun, although these are matters of public interest. Mas maganda na magkausap muna. *Q:* Bukas itutuloy ang hearing, yung sa accounts, andun ba kayo? *MLFT:* Dapat andoon ako, kasi nung huli, umakyat lang ako. We will first complete the committee, perhaps if we have time, an informal committee meeting on July 17, kasi yun ang hearing ko...bicameral conference [committee] concerning the Maritime Zones Law. Kulang kami ng isang member, tapos yung rules, ipapadala ko siguro sa kanila bukas, kailangan i-elect yun [dagdag na miyembro] ng plenary, sa 22 o 23, pero may quorum naman. Marami na tayong precedents, kung hahalukayin, meron din reconciliation noon, like in the case of [the late former] Sen. Heherson Alvarez, decided yun. In the case of former Senate Pres [Juan Ponce Enrile], decided din yun, then [former Senate President] Manny Villar's case, decided yun but never promulgated.