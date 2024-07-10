Robin Discusses Medical Cannabis Laws with Czech Doctor-Senators

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday met with senator-doctors in the Senate of the Czech Republic, and discussed the laws regulating the use of medical cannabis there.

Padilla also extended an invitation for the senators to visit the Philippines after one of the Czech lawmakers asked about the use of acupuncture as an alternative form of treatment.

Among those at the meeting were Sen. Roman Kraus, Chairman of the Committee on Health; Sen. Lumir Kantor, Vice-Chairman of the Committee; Sen. Vera Prochazkova, Member of the Committee; and Silvie Mejdrechova, Secretary of the Committee. Sen. Prochazkova asked about the use of acupuncture as a form of treatment in the Philippines.

During the meeting, they discussed the Czech Republic medical cannabis model including laws regulating cannabis; banning of synthetic cannabis derivatives that are bad for health; and the future of cannabis regulation in the Czech Republic.

For his part, Padilla said he is happy that Philippine Ambassador to Czech Republic Eduardo Martin Meñez was able to secure in principle partnerships with two Czech universities for programs and trainings for Filipinos.

He added he is thankful for the warm welcome and good bilateral relations of the two countries.

Batas sa Medical Cannabis, Tinalakay ni Robin at Senador ng Czech Republic

Nagkaroon ng talakayan si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla at ang mga senador ng Czech Republic tungkol sa mga batas na sumasakop sa paggamit ng medical cannabis doon.

Inimbita rin ni Padilla ang mga Czech senator na bumisita sa Pilipinas, matapos magtanong ang isa tungkol sa paggamit ng acupuncture bilang alternatibong paggamot.

Kasama sa talakayan sina Sen. Roman Kraus, tagapangulo ng Committee on Health; Sen. Lumir Kantor, vice-chairman ng komite; Sen. Vera Prochazkova, miyembro ng kumite; at Silvie Mejdrechova, kalihim ng kumite. Si Sen. Prochazkova ang nagtanong tungkol sa paggamit ng acupuncture sa Pilipinas.

Sa pagpupulong, napag-usapan nila ang mga batas sa Czech Republic tungkol sa medical cannabis; ang pagbabawal sa synthetic cannabis derivatives na masama sa kalusugan; at ang hinaharap ng cannabis regulation sa Czech Republic.

Natuwa rin si Padilla na nakamit ni Philippine Ambassador to Czech Republic Eduardo Martin Meñez ang pagtulungan ng dalawang unibersidad sa Czech Republic ng mga programa at training para sa mga Pilipino.

Nagpasalamat din si Padilla sa magandang bilateral relation ng dalawang bansa.