Statement of Majority Leader Francis Tolentino

Topic: 'Hit-and-run' off Bajo de Masinloc

"Parang hit-and-run sa ating sariling karagatan ang nangyari!"

"I remain hopeful that our coast guard can recover safely our missing fisherman, Jose Mondeñedo, and that justice be given to him and his brother Robert, and their families."

"The ship responsible, initially identified as Chinese vessel Yang Fu, must be tracked down and held accountable under Philippine and international maritime laws."