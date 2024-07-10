Tulfo praises PNP move to adjust checkpoint ops

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for acting on his suggestion to implement police checkpoints uniformly for all vehicles and not limit it to motorcycles through a memorandum issuance.

Amid complaints on discrimination against motorcycle riders, Tulfo, in March 2024, urged PNP to issue proper checkpoint guidelines that are fair for all motorists including four-wheel vehicles like pick-up, SUV and van.

He also filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 1977 in the same month to regulate the establishment of checkpoints to prevent any violation of the constitutional rights of motorists against abuse, unwarranted searches and planting of evidence.

Tulfo is happy that PNP Directorate for Operations director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Salvador, through a memorandum dated June 22, 2024, reportedly instructed police officers to stop "selective" implementation of checkpoint operations. PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil also confirmed that he already ordered those manning checkpoints to include cars and other four-wheeled vehicles.

With uniformed guidelines for all, Sen. Idol, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said traffic jams caused by checkpoints can be avoided as well.

Additionally, Tulfo is currently studying ways to give discounts on motorcycle registration and renewal for Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) riders including food delivery riders and couriers to lessen their expenses.

Tulfo pinuri ang PNP dahil sa checkpoint ops

Pinuri ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pag-aksyon nito sa kanyang mungkahi na ipatupad ang mga police checkpoints sa lahat ng sasakyan at hindi limitahan ito sa mga motorsiklo sa pamamagitan ng paglalabas ng memorandum.

Sa gitna ng mga reklamo sa diskriminasyon laban sa mga motorcycle riders, hinimok ni Tulfo, noong Marso 2024, ang PNP na maglabas ng tamang checkpoint guidelines na patas para sa lahat ng motorista kabilang ang four-wheel vehicles tulad ng pick-up, SUV at van.

Inihain din niya ang Senate Bill (SB) No. 1977 sa parehong buwan upang i-regulate ang pagtatatag ng mga checkpoint upang maiwasan ang anumang paglabag sa mga karapatan ng mga motorista laban sa pang-aabuso at tanim ebidensya.

Masaya si Tulfo na malaman na si PNP Directorate for Operations director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Salvador, sa pamamagitan ng isang memorandum na may petsang Hunyo 22, 2024, ay nag-utos sa mga pulis na itigil ang "selective" na pagpapatupad ng checkpoint operations.

Kinumpirma rin ni PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ayon sa mga balita na ipinag-utos na niya sa mga pulis na isama ang mga sasakyan at iba pang sasakyang may apat na gulong sa checkpoints.

Sa pagkakaroon ng parehong guidelines para sa lahat, sinabi ni Sen. Idol na maiiwasan din ang traffic jams na dulot ng mga checkpoints.

Bukod pa rito, kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan ni Tulfo ang mga paraan upang magbigay ng diskwento sa motorcycle registration at renewal para sa mga sakay ng Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) kabilang ang mga food delivery riders at courier para mabawasan ang kanilang mga gastusin.