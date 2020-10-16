Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Villar Leads Hearing on DA Budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar presides over the virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed P86.3 billion budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) for 2021, Friday, October 16, 2020. Agriculture Sec. William Dar, who led DA officials in presenting the budget, said the proposal will help transform Philippine agriculture into a dynamic, high-growth sector as a way to speed up economic recovery from the pandemic. (Screeengrab/ Senate PRIB)