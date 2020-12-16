Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Sotto presides last session of 2020: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the hybrid plenary session of the Senate, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. The Senate, which is holding its last plenary session of the year, continues its discussions on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1945, which aims to further strengthen the anti-money laundering law. The Senate is also set to tackle SBN 1886 which seeks to further expand the jurisdiction of metropolitan and municipal trial courts, SBN 1934, which is proposing to prohibit the discrimination, marginalization, and violence committed on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics, SBN 1955, which seeks to provide for the national energy policy and regulatory framework for the Philippine liquefied petroleum gas industry, as well as SBN 1840 which seeks to lower the required paid-up capital for foreign retail enterprises, and SBN 1947, a bill proposing to create the Office of the Judiciary Marshals. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)