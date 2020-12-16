Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Leading by example: Sen. Sonny Angara joins his colleagues in recognizing and honoring the leadership of the chamber especially Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III who has led by example by being physically present always despite the risks brought by the COVID-19. Angara said Sotto exhibited his leadership last March when the country was looking for leadership amidst the uncertainties brought by the lockdown. The Senate President, Angara said, pooled all the senators and told them they need to pass some kind of a stimulus that would help the people, which led to the swift passage of the Bayanihan law. “He is not in the position not just because we voted him there, but he showed he truly deserves to head this chamber by his wisdom, his sagacity, his vision, his leadership and his action,” Angara said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 16, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)