Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Are teachers on the priority list of covid-19 vaccination program?: Sen. Nancy Binay asks resource persons during the hybrid hearing conducted by the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture on the preparations for the return to face to face classes for school year 2021-2022 whether teachers are included in the priority list of the government’s COVID-19 inoculation program. “I heard that the military and the police force will be given Sinovac when the vaccines will be available in the country. There was no mention when the teachers would be vaccinated,” Binay said Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who presided over the hearing, presented a report he attended with Indonesian educators which showed that teachers, along with other government workers, were second on the priority list after health workers. Gatchalian said prioritizing teachers for COVID-19 inoculation is a must considering the plan to reopen face to face school in August this year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)