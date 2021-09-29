Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Go thanks AFP for unparalled work during pandemic: Sen. Christopher Lawrence T. Go expresses his gratitude to the 24 general/flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) whose confirmation of ad interim appointments or nominations are being deliberated upon by the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Senate Session Hall. “… we would like to thank each and every one of you for your unparalleled service to the Filipino nation and our people, especially in this time of pandemic,” Go said. Along with other AFP officers, Go supported the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of “admirable and courageous women in uniform” namely, Col. Lea Santiago, Philippine Army (PA); Col. Ma. Christina Basco, Philippine Air Force; and Col. Lorelei Suarez, PA (Reserve). (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)